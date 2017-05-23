The spicy Bundaberg food Australia's hottest chefs love

WINNERS: Kate and Anthony Rehbein on their Hummock farm where they grow award-winning ginger.

IT is hand grown, hand picked and hand packed in the rich red soil of the Hummock and now, Bunda Ginga's ground ginger has taken out a prestigious foodie award.

The spicy powder has been crowned a state winner at the Delicious Produce Awards, and farmer Anthony Rehbein and wife Kate "couldn't be happier”.

The couple were busy when the NewsMail first called, putting together another fresh batch of the award-winning condiment.

"It can get a bit messy,” Mrs Rehbein said.

"When you're grinding it, because it is so fine, it goes everywhere,” she said.

"We just had someone come to our office before and they said 'What's that smell? Your neighbours must love you'.

"It's that sweet, gingery smell.”

That smell - and taste - will be under the noses and onto the tongues of some of Australia's hottest chefs, including Matt Moran and Maggie Beer, when it goes to national judging in Sydney next week.

Entrants have to be nominated for the Delicious Produce Awards by a chef - in Bunda Ginga's case, Andrew McConnell, who runs six restaurants in Melbourne and uses the Bunda ground ginger in his kitchen at The Builders Arms hotel.

Mrs Rehbein said she believed it was their nomination in last year's awards that caught McConnell's attention.

The recognition was "very encouraging”, Mr Rehbein said.

"As a fourth-generation (farm) we have only ever grown fresh ginger for wholesale distribution, but a year ago began experimenting with pickled and ground ginger to add value to our product range.”

"The response on a local level has been amazing and this is a wonderful boost for our region's culinary offerings, but also for us to know we are creating the best product that is recognised by gourmet chefs and foodies.”

Mrs Rehbein said the freshness is what made their product so good.

"It's harvested, washed sliced, dried and milled with 48 hours,” Mrs Rehbein said.

"It's straight out of the ground and we know that tastes better than anything off the shelf.”

She said it could be added to everything from cakes and biscuits to stir fries and even spaghetti bolognaise for a "kick”.

Bunda Ginga is launching its own Ground Turmeric soon.

Bunda Ginga products are stocked at Barritts Butchers, Bargara Meats, Learmonth's Foodworks, Grunskes by the River Seafood and Takeaway and Nana's Pantry as well as online at bundaginga.com.au.