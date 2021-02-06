Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.
Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, has died after an accident at the age of 91.
Celebrity

The Sound of Music star dead at 91

by Sam Clench
6th Feb 2021 6:16 AM

Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor best known for starring in The Sound of Music, died today at the age of 91.

Plummer was at his home in Weston, Connecticut. According to his wife, Elaine Taylor, the cause of death was a blow to the head caused by an accidental fall.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Lou Pitt, Plummer's longtime friend and manager, has released a statement hailing his "legendary life".

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Pitt said.

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Christopher Plummer with Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for The Sound of Music. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Christopher Plummer with Julie Andrews in a promotional portrait for The Sound of Music. Picture: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

 

Born in Toronto in 1929, and raised in Montreal, Plummer went on to become a prolific actor on both stage and screen.

He won an Oscar for his role as Hal Fields in the 2010 film Beginners, which at the time made him the oldest Oscar recipient in history. James Ivory went on to break that record for his screenplay of Call Me By Your Name in 2018.

On top of that achievement, Plummer earned two Emmys and two Tonys. He was among the greatest Shakespearean actors of his generation.

Audiences likely knew him best as Captain George Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, though he continued to appear in much more recent projects, such as 2019's Knives Out.

Naturally, tributes have been flowing for Plummer extraordinary life and career.

 

Originally published as The Sound of Music star dead at 91

christopher plummer editors picks knives out star the sound of music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists to go nuts for Australian first experience at Bundy

        Premium Content Tourists to go nuts for Australian first experience at Bundy

        News “Our growers are the absolute lifeblood of the Bundaberg region and to be able to take small crops and turn it into a tourism destination – what a fantastic step...

        Man lucky his drunken crash wasn’t ‘completely catastrophic’

        Premium Content Man lucky his drunken crash wasn’t ‘completely catastrophic’

        News The court heard his parents put the wrecked vehicle in their yard so he would have...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Meet a familiar member of the flock

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Meet a familiar member of the flock

        News The White-faced Heron loves wetlands, creeks, estuaries and mudflats and is the...

        Do you have what it takes to represent the region?

        Premium Content Do you have what it takes to represent the region?

        Community Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett (RDAWBB) has put out the call for a...