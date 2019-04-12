Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW BELLS: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the original bell in the War Memorial Tower.
NEW BELLS: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the original bell in the War Memorial Tower. Mike Knott BUN311018BEL4
News

The sound of bells being raised at Christ Chruch

Geordi Offord
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE of the six Peace Bells have been risen at the War Memorial Bell Tower at Christ Church, with the final bell to be raised on Monday.

Since 1937 only one bell has hung in the tower, however it was designed to eventually hold six.

The Peace Bells were delivered in late 2018 and have since been waiting for their new headstocks.

The project is being undertaken by local Bundaberg company Caneland Engineering. Aaron Irwin is one of the workers taking on the task of raising the bells and he said they jumped at the chance to do the job.

"You don't get the chance to do a job like this often,” he said.

The first bell took one hour to raise by hand, but the rest have been lifted electronically because of their weight.

The six bells are named peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.

Member of the Parish Council Russell Cobb said it was a tradition to name the bells.

"Sometimes they are named after people, but we felt these names were more appropriate,” he said.

While there is still more work to be done, Mr Cobb said the goal is for work to be complete by June 28, which represents 100 years since the Treaty of Versailles was signed.

bells bundaberg christ church church bells russell cobb the peace bells
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    premium_icon Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    Crime A MOTHER wants to protect her children at all costs, but when that need to protect oversteps the law, not even they are exempt from punishment.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    Politics Expert talks the big political issues for Hinkler and Flynn

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    premium_icon iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    Crime Stiven Seguin had sent and received messages about marijuana supply

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    premium_icon $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    Crime Dallas Reeves had grown marijuana for personal use.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM