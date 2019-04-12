The sound of bells being raised at Christ Chruch

NEW BELLS: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the original bell in the War Memorial Tower.

NEW BELLS: Christ Church Parish councillor Russell Cobb with the original bell in the War Memorial Tower. Mike Knott BUN311018BEL4

FIVE of the six Peace Bells have been risen at the War Memorial Bell Tower at Christ Church, with the final bell to be raised on Monday.

Since 1937 only one bell has hung in the tower, however it was designed to eventually hold six.

The Peace Bells were delivered in late 2018 and have since been waiting for their new headstocks.

The project is being undertaken by local Bundaberg company Caneland Engineering. Aaron Irwin is one of the workers taking on the task of raising the bells and he said they jumped at the chance to do the job.

"You don't get the chance to do a job like this often,” he said.

The first bell took one hour to raise by hand, but the rest have been lifted electronically because of their weight.

The six bells are named peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.

Member of the Parish Council Russell Cobb said it was a tradition to name the bells.

"Sometimes they are named after people, but we felt these names were more appropriate,” he said.

While there is still more work to be done, Mr Cobb said the goal is for work to be complete by June 28, which represents 100 years since the Treaty of Versailles was signed.