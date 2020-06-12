The sky isn’t the limit for aviation students

Dylan Wick with the drone donated by Jacquie Dechaineux to the St Lukes aviation students.

ST LUKE'S Anglican School students are flying high as they take on aviation-related studies.

The opportunity comes through Skills Compliance and students can complete a Certificate II in Aircraft Line Maintenance and can combine it with a drone course titled a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot Licence).

Facilitating the opportunity is St Luke's director of careers and wellbeing, Kane Kersnovske who said the course was great as it enabled the students to expand their skills while at school.

"It gives them another pathway to consider and the aviation industry at the moment is worth $2.7 trillion so there are enormous opportunities and pathways to consider," Mr Kersnovske said.

"This is just one step into the industry."

The course is run at the student's own pace and after the program started two years ago Mr Kersnovske said he was excited to see the first group finish and see where they take their skills.

Dylan Wick receives a drone from Jacquie Dechaineux who donated it to the St Lukes aviation students. Looking on is teacher Kane Kersnovske, Connor Schultz, Declan Bertoli, Samuel Klotz (obscured), Will Harris and Rube Timmons.

Grade 10 student Dylan Wick said he had a passion for the industry for a while so was looking forward to receiving his licence to fly drones.

"I have always been interested in drones, flying and aircraft and I have always liked the idea of being able to work on that and gain the skills for it," Dylan said.

"I just saw the great opportunity being offered and thought why not make the most of it while it is available."

With a pre-existing interest in the industry Dylan has also supported the school by doing drone photography of the school's community fair and for the school's master plan.

Bundaberg local, Jacquie Dechaineux the co-owner of Tarmac Aerodrome Operations saw that the students were partaking in the course and offered to donate a drone the students could use.

"We were going to use it to check line markings on a runway but didn't end up using it so thought I would offer it for them to have," Ms Dechaineux said.

Ms Dechaineux said the drone was costly when they purchased it three years ago so it was nice to finally see it being put to good use.