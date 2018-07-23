Menu
HIGH RISE: The first-lap of the final ECB SuperUtes race resulted in a mammoth rollover series debutant Michael Sieders.
Motor Sports

Spectacular crash at Queensland Raceway

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Jul 2018 5:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2018 5:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE simplistic six-corner layout of Queensland Raceway has again thrown up some spectacular racing.

Across all three days of the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint there were riveting door-to-door battles.

In arguably the best support-category line-up in the event's history, nimble Aussie Racing Cars were joined by the charging SuperUtes, open-wheel Formula Four and the nostalgic SuperTourers sedans.

The most spectacular incident of the weekend came just after lunch on Sunday when Matthew Sieders was involved in a devastating crash at turn two.

The SuperUtes series debutant rolled his Mitsubishi Triton several times after race leaders Tom Alexander and Ryal Harris tangled.

It resulted in Sieders rolling five times before resting in the gravel trap.

"I was pretty scared at first," he told Supercars TV.

"Ryal Harris and Tom Alexander come off the track.

"I though I'm in the clear, all good - next minute out of nowhere, on my roof."

The crash deployed the safety car, which controlled the race and only allowed for a one-lap dash at the end.

The unique layout of Queensland Raceway and fans' ability to view the whole track makes it a favourite for spectators each year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

