The silver lining for the BRL after not hosting 47th Battalion

Trent Seeds for Bundaberg Bears against Sunshine Coast Falcons in a 47th Battalion rugby league carnival fixture at Glenholme Park, Saturday, May 5, 2018. The Bears will be coming home in 2021.

LEAGUE: In these grim times sometimes it is hard to find some positives.

The Bundaberg Rugby League has one after the cancellation of the 47th Battalion last week, which was meant to be held in Bundy and the postponement of their season later in the week because of the coronavirus.

At this stage all competitions are cancelled until at least May 4. But on Thursday BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the competition could be delayed longer with the Queensland Rugby League banning all training.

Ireland said that could force the competition to sit on the sidelines for an extra month as teams get back to training before playing.

But he did reveal some good news.

Next year as long as the coronavirus is done the 47th Battalion will be held in Bundaberg.

“At this stage the board of the QRL Central Division will meet again later in the year and decide to have the 50th anniversary of the 47th Battalion in Bundy in 2021,” Ireland said.

“Unfortunately we can’t help what is going on.

“It is disappointing for the Bundaberg Rugby League and Bundaberg in general where it does bring something like 700 players into the town over the weekend and bring a lot of income as well.”

Bundaberg hosted the first edition in 1971 and was on track to host the 50th this year.

At this stage the under-18 and under-20 47th Battalion carnivals are planned to be held on June 27 and 28.

“As far as the under-18 and under-20 carnivals are concerned, for later in the season, at this stage they (QRL Central Division) are going to play it by ear,” Ireland said.

More updates on what is happening with the BRL competition will be sorted out over the next few weeks.