Playhouse artistic director Rebecca Hutchins.
News

The shows will go on at Bundy's Playhouse Theatre

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
Bundaberg theatre lovers can rest assured that while the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's 2020 season has been delayed, they will get a chance to see live shows eventually.

Playhouse artistic director Rebecca Hutchins said "we will definitely be staging all our shows".

After numerous messages on social media from the community, desperate for the local theatre to stage the highly anticipated musical Mamma Mia, about the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre as a possible venue, Ms Hutchins said there were multiple reasons logistically and legally which ruled that out.

"We hope that everyone sits tight and waits this out with us, because when we can stage without restriction and safely it will be 'Abba-solutley' fabulous," Ms Hutchins said.

"We are just as keen to get this show on the boards as everyone is to see it."

Before the pandemic, the Bundaberg Playhouse sold 2904 tickets, selling out all 12 shows for Mamma Mia.

For more information about the theatre head to www.the playhousetheatre.org.au.

 

