The showdown is on for the last finals spot

LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs coach Mick O'Sullivan was a keen onlooker as Past Brothers took on the Wallaroos on Saturday night in A-grade.

He, like those two sides, knew Easts could get into the finals if the Roos defeated the Brethren at Salter Oval.

O'Sullivan's side had just beaten Isis 40-24 earlier in the day to create the chance.

SHORT: Easts' Jamie Lowien is tackled by two Isis Devils players. Brian Cassidy

The game started well for Easts with Wallaroos racing to an 18-6 lead before Past Brothers fought back.

"I stayed until about 20 minutes to go, I got too nervous about what was happening,” he revealed.

"I then checked the BRL app and the scores until the end when I got home.”

O'Sullivan was nervous for good reason; Past Brothers fought back to win 28-26.

The Brethren scored 20 unanswered points to secure the win with Chris Rose scoring a hat-trick.

Now, both teams will face each other next week with the winner making the finals.

"We just have to win another game now,” O'Sullivan said.

"It will be business as usual for us, we'll treat Brothers with plenty of respect.”

Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said the same applied to his team.

He also revealed how the comeback began.

"We stood behind the try line (after they went 18-6 up),” he said.

"We said 'do we want to play finals or not because we need to play better than this'.

"We gave it a bit of a go and our back got deeper and into attack more.”

For the past month, Brothers have had the must-win scenario thrown at them to make the finals.

The side is now one game away from it happening.

"I'm not surprised we've made it,” he said.

"I honestly think we have a side capable of giving all teams a test.

"We just haven't done it successfully this season.”

Sherriff said the focus would be on their attack this week as the side tries to overcome the in-form team at the moment.

Easts won their fifth game in a row with the win over Isis.

"We're starting to really see the ability of this side,” O'Sullivan said.

"They are playing with confidence.

"You have not seen the best of us either; our defence can improve and so can our attack.”

This position of fighting for the final is familiar for Easts.

The side needed to beat the Wallaroos in the final round to make it last year but failed.

"This is 2018, whatever happened in the past is just that,” he said.

"There will be no talk of that and there are more players at the club that have only joined the club this season from other clubs.”

Easts face Past Brothers on Saturday at 4.45pm.