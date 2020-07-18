Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A farm safety group would provide advice to the government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on the land. Photo: File.
A farm safety group would provide advice to the government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on the land. Photo: File.
Letters to the Editor

The shock statistic of the agricultural industry

Juliet Parsons
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It’s a shocking fact that the agricultural sector is still overly represented in fatality statistics, with more than one in five work related deaths occurring in the sector nationally, the highest fatality rate of any Australian industry.

As part of National Farm Safety Week (20-25 July) the Victorian Government recently announced a Farm Safety Council made up of representatives from unions and other government and non-government originations that focus on the health and welling of farmers and their families.

This group will provide advice to government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on farms in Victoria.

As a work safety advocate I commend this move would strongly support a similar program in Queensland to promote safety best practice in our vitally important agriculture sector.

Juliet Parsons, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Bundaberg

agriculture sector farm safety letters to the editor opinions
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        Parenting OH BABY! This year so far has seen a bumper arrival of super cute Bundy bubs.

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        Art & Theatre The birth of Monto’s exclusive tourist attractions has put the town on the map...

        Man fined for throwing microwave during argument

        premium_icon Man fined for throwing microwave during argument

        News Magistrate tells “I hope you are ashamed of your conduct”

        Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        News PARAMEDICS are on scene following a motorcycle crash on the Isis Highway.