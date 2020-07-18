The shock statistic of the agricultural industry

A farm safety group would provide advice to the government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on the land. Photo: File.

It’s a shocking fact that the agricultural sector is still overly represented in fatality statistics, with more than one in five work related deaths occurring in the sector nationally, the highest fatality rate of any Australian industry.

As part of National Farm Safety Week (20-25 July) the Victorian Government recently announced a Farm Safety Council made up of representatives from unions and other government and non-government originations that focus on the health and welling of farmers and their families.

This group will provide advice to government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on farms in Victoria.

As a work safety advocate I commend this move would strongly support a similar program in Queensland to promote safety best practice in our vitally important agriculture sector.

Juliet Parsons, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Bundaberg