SATC scene that ‘devastated’ Cynthia Nixon

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in a scene from the 2008 film Sex And The City.

WHEN someone has played a much-loved character on our televisions for years, it can be difficult to differentiate the actor from their on-screen persona.

Such is the case with Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who, in a move that is oh-so-Miranda Hobbes, recently announced she is running for Governor of New York.

In a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, the political candidate revealed just how closely her values align with that of fictional feminist hero Miranda.

Speaking about the Sex and the City movie, Cynthia admitted one scene in the film's final crescendo left her "devastated".

The moment where Mr Big presents Carrie with a Kardashian-style walk-in closet big enough for 15 Brooklyn hipsters to flat-share was, to Cynthia, in opposition with the whole message of SATC.

"I was a little devastated by that," she explained, "because it seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves. So to me, to have this be a kind of a climax of the film that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, 'Wow, that's not really what you love about this show, is it?' Because that's not what we were making it for'."

Carrie’s original wardrobe.

... The upgrade.

The would-be Governor went on to clarify that it wasn't the fashion element of the show she had problems with (and from someone who got the honour of being lovingly draped in Patricia Field's masterpieces for years, we should think not), but the idea that Big ultimately swept in to "save" Carrie.

She explained how the heart of Sex and the City was, to her, always about female empowerment rather than the idea that a really rich guy could solve your problems with a walk-in robe.

Amen to that. Vote one Miranda-slash-Cynthia!

