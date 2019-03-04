The sectors to drive jobs growth in Hinkler

EMPLOYMENT BOOSTERS: Health care and social assistance, retail trade or accommodation and food services are the areas Hinkller residents should be setting their sights on.

EMPLOYMENT BOOSTERS: Health care and social assistance, retail trade or accommodation and food services are the areas Hinkller residents should be setting their sights on. Keagan Elder

JOBSEEKERS in the Hinkler electorate should set their sights on health care and social assistance, retail trade or accommodation and food services to give themselves the greatest chance of career success.

These industries are forecast for the strongest local employment growth between 2017 and 2022, according to the Department of Jobs and Small Business.

Around 3350 more jobs are expected to be created across the electorate, roughly one new job for every 43 residents.

These could include 2220 in health care and social assistance (up 25 per cent in five years), 640 in retail trade (up 9 per cent) and 550 in accommodation and food services (up 8 per cent).

On the other hand, residents working in education and training or electricity, gas, water and waste services might wish to rethink their choice of career or location.

Jobs in these industries are forecast to decrease by 210 (down 5 per cent) and 120 (down 14 per cent) by 2022, respectively.

Hays Queensland managing director Darren Buchanan said the state's job market was mixed.

"Some sectors are extremely busy but some, like the home-building sector, are not as busy as 12 months ago,” he said.

"But by and large, it's pretty buoyant, particularly with temporary work.

"Contract seems to be the strength in the market at the moment.”

Mr Buchanan said technical ability was always important but soft skills were increasingly in demand from employers.

"(They want) adaptability and the ability to handle change, and interpersonal and communication skills ... willingness to learn ... self awareness,” he said.

"There are few jobs now where you are not interacting with people. Even in IT it's much more interactive with other departments or clients.”

Nationally, almost a million more jobs were forecast to exist by 2022, driven by the healthcare and social assistance industry, which would account for more than a quarter of growth (up 250,590 jobs in five years).

Last week the NewsMail reported employment site Seek recorded an 18 per cent rise in job ads for the Wide Bay and Burnett over the past 12 months.