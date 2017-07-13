The Screaming Jets on for young and old

SHOW: The Screaming Jets will be performing in Bundaberg this month.

AS A 90s baby, being told I would be interviewing Dave Gleeson from The Screaming Jets left me with a bit of a blank expression on my face.

How famous were The Screaming Jets?

What songs did they sing?

When I announced the interview opportunity to my colleagues I was met with yells of "awesome", "oh my god" and "how could you not know who they are?".

After a quick visit to YouTube, you know that I now know better.

Turns out, I have bopped along to all the classic hits from the 80s and 90s Aussie rockers with Better being a favourite to belt out.

When I caught up with lead singer Gleeson, he agreed the Jets' music was something that resonated with many different age groups and was passed down from generation to generation.

"You know, we have been doing this for a long time and the loyalty we have built up previously with our fans, people still have that and they still love to come along to see us and listen to our music," he said.

"Parents and older family members have a great influence over what their kids listen to and they have passed their passion of our music down to the younger people.

"We are very lucky to have that."

Jimi Hocking and Dave Gleeson - The Screaming Jets. Mike Richards GLA250217SJETS

Gleeson and the other Jets are heading to Bundaberg to perform on July 29, and it's not the first time they have made it to our sunny slice of paradise.

"My brother actually used to live in Bundy and now lives in Hervey Bay," Gleeson said.

"I can't wait to get up there because I just love how everything is so free and easy.

"I do enjoy going for a bit of a fish when I can."

In between the fishing, The Screaming Jets will be rocking out to all of their classic hits at The Sugarland Tavern and promise fans it will be a night to remember.

"We are 28 years on the road and we know our way around the stage so we always put on an energetic show," Gleeson said.

"We will be playing all the hits that people want to hear like Better, Helping Hand, October Grey plus a few of our new songs from the album we released last year."

Gleeson said, even after decades of performing, the job never got old.

"We are great mates, we get along like a house on fire and there is very little ego - although the other guys will probably tell you I have a massive ego," he joked.

"We are just very proud of the music we make.

"When people talk about retiring I often think, retire from what? Having a good time? Playing to thousands of fans in sold out stadiums? What's their to retire from?"

"You only retire when you hate your job - we are in a very lucky position."

If you are a massive fan, or a new one like me, don't miss out on what promises to be a stellar performance from a classic rock band.

Tickets are now on sale at www.oztix.com.au.