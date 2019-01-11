Consulate evacuated over suspicious package

The Samoan consulate in Sydney has been evacuated over a “suspicious package” that arrived at the headquarters earlier this morning.

THE Samoan consulate in Sydney's south-west has been evacuated over a "suspicious package" that arrived at the headquarters earlier today.

Two workers from the consulate have been decontaminated after the parcel was delivered to the Liverpool this morning.

Specialised Fire & Rescue crews from the Chester Hill fire station arrived on the scene at 10.10am this morning to assist police in assessing a package that was deemed suspicious, a spokesman for FFNSW told news.com.au.

The spokesman said the package "possibly contained a suspicious substance".

A total of 10 people were evacuated from the building as a precaution, with two workers decontaminated by FFNSW crew.

The package was unopened and the substance did not spill out.

A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed that officers from Liverpool Police station are now investigating the incident, with the package to be forensically examined.

It comes just days after a Victorian man was charged with sending suspicious packages to several embassies.

Diplomatic offices in Melbourne for countries including Germany, Italy, India, Spain and Korea were among those attended by police, fire crews and ambulance officers on Wednesday afternoon.

