THE RUN IS OVER: Villa ends Bingera's unbeaten record

TARGET: Mathew Hindmarsh tries to clear the ball from defence against Bingera on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex.

TARGET: Mathew Hindmarsh tries to clear the ball from defence against Bingera on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich has seen some great wins in his time as coach and player.

But Saturday's win against Bingera might rate as one of the best.

Villa kept its top-two chances alive with a 2-1 win over the Stripeys at Brothers Sports Complex.

The defending premiers ended Bingera's unbeaten start to the season with two goals in the opening half before holding off a late challenge.

Bingera won the game on corners, shots and other areas but could not get past the stern defence of Villa, which conceded one penalty in the second half.

"We dug deep,” Sparozvich said.

"The players were courageous; we had a few injured and a few ill.

"It's a good morale boost, it was real scrappy football, and the guys really scrapped to get the win.”

Sparozvich revealed midfielder James Stromquist injured his ankle in the warm-up and played just 45 minutes, and Jaryd Bennier and Craig Zielke were ill and injured throughout the contest.

"They toughed it out and if it was another night, Bennier wouldn't have played,” he said.

"We also had players play out of position and just do their job, which was pleasing.”

One player stood out.

"Our goalkeeper Cory Holzberger made some wonderful saves,” Sparozvich said.

"Certainly with the amount of chances they had, he was really tested and we believe Bingera had 18 corners, which we were able to repeal.”

Sparozvich said the win gave plenty of confidence heading into the remaining part of the Wide Bay Premier League season.

Bingera coach Brett Kitching said it was a night of wasted opportunities and they deserved something.

"It was just disappointing. We dominated large periods of the contest with corners and one-on-one chances but took none of them,” Kitching said.

"In some respects they got away with it.”

Kitching said the side without three or four of stronger players and expected it to come back before the next match.

In other results, The Waves kept their finals hopes alive with a 4-0 win over the KSS Jets, Bargara drew 2-2 with Doon Villa and Sunbury defeated the United Warriors 6-2.

The competition takes a three-week break and resumes July 21.