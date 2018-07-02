Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TARGET: Mathew Hindmarsh tries to clear the ball from defence against Bingera on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex.
TARGET: Mathew Hindmarsh tries to clear the ball from defence against Bingera on Saturday night at Brothers Sports Complex. Brian Cassidy
Sport

THE RUN IS OVER: Villa ends Bingera's unbeaten record

Shane Jones
by
2nd Jul 2018 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich has seen some great wins in his time as coach and player.

But Saturday's win against Bingera might rate as one of the best.

Villa kept its top-two chances alive with a 2-1 win over the Stripeys at Brothers Sports Complex.

The defending premiers ended Bingera's unbeaten start to the season with two goals in the opening half before holding off a late challenge.

Bingera won the game on corners, shots and other areas but could not get past the stern defence of Villa, which conceded one penalty in the second half.

"We dug deep,” Sparozvich said.

"The players were courageous; we had a few injured and a few ill.

"It's a good morale boost, it was real scrappy football, and the guys really scrapped to get the win.”

Sparozvich revealed midfielder James Stromquist injured his ankle in the warm-up and played just 45 minutes, and Jaryd Bennier and Craig Zielke were ill and injured throughout the contest.

"They toughed it out and if it was another night, Bennier wouldn't have played,” he said.

"We also had players play out of position and just do their job, which was pleasing.”

One player stood out.

"Our goalkeeper Cory Holzberger made some wonderful saves,” Sparozvich said.

"Certainly with the amount of chances they had, he was really tested and we believe Bingera had 18 corners, which we were able to repeal.”

Sparozvich said the win gave plenty of confidence heading into the remaining part of the Wide Bay Premier League season.

Bingera coach Brett Kitching said it was a night of wasted opportunities and they deserved something.

"It was just disappointing. We dominated large periods of the contest with corners and one-on-one chances but took none of them,” Kitching said.

"In some respects they got away with it.”

Kitching said the side without three or four of stronger players and expected it to come back before the next match.

In other results, The Waves kept their finals hopes alive with a 4-0 win over the KSS Jets, Bargara drew 2-2 with Doon Villa and Sunbury defeated the United Warriors 6-2.

The competition takes a three-week break and resumes July 21.

brothers aston villa
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    premium_icon New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    News JOB snobs and bludgers who refuse to apply for work will have no excuses for not knowing they are about to lose their welfare payments, with a high-tech warning...

    IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    News Charity boss says Bundy will suffer under 'humiliating' card

    Bundy's first commercial coffee beans are brewing

    premium_icon Bundy's first commercial coffee beans are brewing

    Business Electricians obsession with coffee has him growing his own

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    premium_icon Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    Politics 'Public sector jobs should be more widely distributed'

    Local Partners