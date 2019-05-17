The Rolls-Royce kit more expensive than two Toyota Corollas

The Champagne Chest is the latest addition to Rolls-Royce's accessory portfolio.

WHEN one sips champagne while enjoying the delights of caviar or canapés, it seems only appropriate the utensils are sourced from equally lavish source.

Rolls-Royce has just added the Champagne Chest to its array of accessories. Described as epicurean pleasure, you'll need to part with $71,735 (plus GST) before adding this gem to the Roller's repertoire.

Made from machined aluminium and carbon fibre, it features black leather sourced from natural grain-fed beasts "embossed with the enigmatic Spirit of Ecstasy and flanked by tudor oak wood”.

But if that doesn't meet expectations, Rolls-Royce is happy to deliver something completely bespoke.

Touch a button and it unveils a four hand-blown champagne glasses, while the lid becomes a serving tray made of tudor oak wood with a laser-cut stainless steel inlay. Four cotton napkins feature the 'RR' monograms ... just in case you forget how you reached your destination. The glasses are also on-brand, with a polished aluminium base etched with the 'RR' monogram.

According to Rolls-Royce "the sides of the chest automatically deploy, revealing two hammocks adorned in Hotspur Red leather to cradle one's preferred ensemble of either champagne, caviar or canapés”.

Ensuring the liquid gold remains at optimum temperature are thermal champagne coolers made from black anodised aluminium and carbon fibre - and yes, they too have the 'RR' emblem.

Don't fret, a caviar configuration is available which can incorporate two 30g tins.

"Two exquisite mother-of-pearl spoons with anodised aluminium handles are housed magnetically at the top of the hammock, designed so as not to impair the delicate flavour of the caviar. An additional arrangement of three porcelain bowls concealed in a matching thermal capsule can be specified should patrons wish to present their guests with an alternative accompaniment to champagne,” Rolls-Royce says in its official product description.