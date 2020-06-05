The Rock’s powerful plea to Trump

Dwayne Johnson has directly addressed Donald Trump in an impassioned video amid the Black Lives Matter protests raging across America.

The Rock uploaded an eight-minute long video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, where he asked the US President: "Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard?"

He added: "Begging and pleading and praying for change."

The 48-year-old American actor posted the stirring speech to his combined 200 million followers in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Floyd's death has ignited a movement in the US as protesters seek justice and plead for change with police brutality in the black community.

George Floyd’s death has sparked a movement for change.

He continued: "Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say, 'You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me, because I've got you. I've got you. I've got you, I hear you, I'm listening to you and you have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, 'til my dying day, to my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that's needed, to normalise equality, because black lives matter.'"

Addressing Trump's deployment of the military to crack down on rioters, Johnson said such a step wouldn't be necessary if the President showed empathy.

"There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely," he said.

"But our protesters who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain … You know you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them, 'I care about you.'

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his handling of the protests.

"When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you.' You'd be surprised how people would respond - how Americans would respond.

"So, as we continue to wait for that leader to emerge … I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we're looking for. We can become our own leaders, because we're doing it now.

"You can feel it across our country, change is happening. It's going to take time. We're going to get beat up, we're going to take our lumps, there's going to be blood but the process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We've got this."

