The Rock and family test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forbes' highest paid actor made the announcement in an 11-minute video on Instagram and said that he and his family were diagnosed almost three weeks ago.

"My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure as a family.

"(And) I've gone through some doozies in the past, I've got my a** kicked with some challenges in the past but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

"And the reason I feel that way is because my number one priority is to always protect my family, my children and my loved ones. It is our number one priority, all of us around the world.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, so this one was a real kick in the guts."

The 48-year-old said they caught coronavirus from close family friends, who they "love and trust", and that his friends felt "devastated" they had passed the virus on.

Dwayne Johnson said he and his family tested positive to coronavirus three weeks ago. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The family have been in quarantine at home and are no longer contagious, Johnson revealed.

"We are counting our blessings right now because we're well aware it isn't always the case you get on the other end stronger and healthier," Johnson added.

"I have had some of my best friends who have lost their parents and loved ones to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving."

He said his young daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, only experienced mild symptoms, but that he and his wife had a "rough go".

Johnson, who said he hasn't been working lately due to the pandemic shutting down the film industry, is expected to shoot a TV series in Australia later this year, where he will set up a home base in Queensland.

The project is an autobiographical comedy documentary about his life, titled Young Rock.

Originally published as The Rock and family test positive