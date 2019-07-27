Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Rugby League

‘The refs are a joke’: Warriors rage over game-changing call

27th Jul 2019 5:55 PM

CONTROVERSY marred the final minutes of Parramatta's win over the Warriors on Saturday after a crucial pass that would've put the visitors in the lead was called forward.

With four minutes remaining and the Eels leading 24-22, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck skipped down the right side, broke through the line and flicked a pass out to an unmarked Gerard Beale.

Beale strolled over untouched, but the play was called back after referee Chris Sutton ruled Tuivasa-Sheck's pass was forward.

Replays showed Tuivasa-Sheck threwh the ball out the back of his hand, with Fox League commentator Steve Roach declaring "there's nothing wrong with that pass".

The Warriors were devastated with the call, while coach Stephen Kearney was visibly irate in the coach's box.

The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

From there, the Eels were able to hang on for the two-point win.

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
garard beale new zealand warriors nrl parramatta eels roger tuivasa-sheck stephen kearney
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    premium_icon Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    News ASHEN weatherboards and flexed tin is all that remains of a North Bundaberg house after a fire gutted the home on Friday night.

    Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    premium_icon Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    Careers Meet the latest business owners, offering top products and services

    Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    premium_icon Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    Fashion & Beauty She was one of the first girls in Bundaberg to play rugby league

    Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    premium_icon Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    News Community comes together to ease family's funeral expenses