The reason you can't get in to see a GP

NEED FOR GPS: Dr Nicholas Aalders and indigenous health practitioner Kane Chapman at the IWC Medical Centre, which is not taking on new patients while they look for more GPs. Simon Young

BUNDABERG'S Integrated Wellbeing Centre has backed a resident's comments about a lack of GPs in the region.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said the inadequate supply of GPs in Bundaberg wouldn't be resolved until the Federal Government changed the Rural Remote and Metropolitan Areas classification, which measures need in terms of locality.

His comments come after the NewsMail spoke with newcomer Sharon Wratten, who told of her phone calls to nine general practices before she was finally able to see a GP.

"There is a serious lack of correlation between the Federal Government's own identification of need in regions and the level of support provided to communities through provision of suitable health care,” he said.

"Unfortunately, our own GPs' books are closed because they are at capacity, and we are definitely looking for more GPs right now. We really want to reopen our books and take on new patients.

"Once Stage 2 (of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre in Bundaberg) is completed in 2019, we would like to expand our GP numbers to 12, as well as continuing to build our allied health services.”

Mr Mulvany said urgent action was needed to change the RRMA classification.

"The government's own Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas identifies that in the Bundaberg region, 82.6 per cent of the population is disadvantaged or very disadvantaged. The government's own Department of Social Services has identified Bundaberg as the welfare capital of Australia,” he said.

"Yet Bundaberg region is rated as RRMA 3 on the scale of 1 - 7 , while Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie are rated as RRMA 4, which gives those areas a big advantage around recruitment and retention of GPs.

"It is no wonder that this discrepancy, which directly impacts a medical practice's capacity, means that Bundaberg struggles to attract GPs.

"IWC is itself a victim of the problem. If our medical centre could attract another five GPs tomorrow, we could fill those books.”

Mr Mulvany said, while there had been talk about the RRMA scale, there had been no action.

"Either way, the RRMA scale situation needs to be fixed. There is a complete lack of clarity around the calculations behind, and evidence around, the current RRMA rankings.

"It is time for the Federal Government to act, and to resolve this unfair and unreasonable lack of support for high-need regions such as Bundaberg.

"Only in this way will our local medical practices be able to offer timely access to GPs, taking pressure off Bundaberg Hospital's beds and emergency department, which is weighed down by issues that could be dealt with by a GP - if only we had enough available.”