Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Real reason for Channing’s split

by New York Post
4th Apr 2018 4:36 AM

FRIENDS have started speaking on what went wrong in the seemingly happy marriage of Magic Mike's Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna.

The New York Post reports that the pair split "due to spending more time apart because of the pressure of work."

The 2006 film Step Up is where Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met. Picture: Supplied
The 2006 film Step Up is where Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met. Picture: Supplied

"Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus Jenna is in pre-production for the movie, Berlin I Love You."

The friend added, "Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together, despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify."

Tatum has also been filming the TV series Comrade Detective with one of his best friends, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The New York Post first heard rumblings of a split around the Oscars, when Dewan Tatum, 37, attended the Vanity Fair party with girlfriends and without her husband, 37.

She had claimed at the time that he was at home with their four-year-old daughter, Everly, so she could enjoy a "girl's night."

She has also been spotted partying in Hollywood with good friend, gay stylist Brad Goreski.

Meanwhile, friends say that when Tatum isn't working, he prefers to stay away from Hollywood.

Brad Goreski is good friends with Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: Snapchat
Brad Goreski is good friends with Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: Snapchat

Reps for the couple did not comment to the New York Post about the split, despite numerous requests recently to do so.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

Stylist Brad Goreski from TV's Fashion Police. Picture: Instagram
Stylist Brad Goreski from TV's Fashion Police. Picture: Instagram
channing tatum jenna dewan relationships
Heavy metals threat to Sandy Strait hidden by miscalculation

Heavy metals threat to Sandy Strait hidden by miscalculation

News An environmental campaigner has suggested a misunderstanding of water flow from the Mary has minimised the projected effects of nearby mining.

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:30 AM
Labor hopeful sells vision to make Hinkler a marginal seat

Labor hopeful sells vision to make Hinkler a marginal seat

Politics But MP hits back asking if this is Tim Lawson or Shorten's plan?

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Scaling great heights to see Hinkler make history

Scaling great heights to see Hinkler make history

People and Places 90 years ago when aviator wrote his place in history.

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shares tips to help youthfind work

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shares tips to help youthfind work

Politics Take the job in front of you: Pitt

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners