The real estate auction that could get you into the movies

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Ray White agents Richard Murray and Louisa Blennerhassett inside the Sovereign Cinema building, part of which goes under the hammer on Monday.

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Ray White agents Richard Murray and Louisa Blennerhassett inside the Sovereign Cinema building, part of which goes under the hammer on Monday. Troy Jegers

IF YOU have ever dreamed of getting into the movies, it may just be easier than you think.

The owner of the real estate that houses Gympie's Sovereign Cinema has put the strata title property on the market and you can buy it on Monday.

Simple as that. You know, swimming pools, movie stars and a unique property in a real estate boom region.

Better than Hollywood because everyone has already bought all of that and the market price has already been measured by experts to within a fraction of a cent.

But it may well be that there are still bargains left in Gympie, including at the pointy end of the entertainment industry.

Those involved say a few clarifications may now be in order.

For a start, it is not the cinema business itself that is for sale.

It is the business that owns the property that the cinema business rents - the title deed, the bricks and mortar.

Combining commercial experience and local knowledge the Ray White sales team includes Richard Murray and Leanne Mitchell from Ray White Regional Gympie and commercial specialist Louisa Blennerhassett from Ray White Commercial Noose and Sunshine Coast North.

The 608sq m property will be auctioned on Monday at 11am and inspections, or at least a quick look, are available by appointment.

"It is a good-quality building with a good-quality long-term lease and it's flood-free,” sales team members said yesterday.

And there is nothing else like it on the market, they say, even nationally.