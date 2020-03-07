Menu
WET WEATHER: Karina Kelley and Braydon Hosler react to a few drops of rain at Crawford Park on Friday. Bargara residents can expect a shower or two and possible storm today. Showers on Sunday will continue into next week.
News

The rains are coming back

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Mar 2020 2:53 PM
IT’S time to get the umbrellas and gumboots back out Bundaberg.

The weather bureau is predicting rain and storms to return this weekend.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Grace Legg said the region could see anywhere from 10 to 30mm of rain today.

“It’s looking like the shower and thunderstorm activity will be picking up,” she said.

“Saturday we are expecting some shower and thunderstorm activity for most of the day.

“On Sunday we can see a southerly surge pushing up the coast triggering shower and thunderstorm activity.”

She said on Sunday the Bundaberg area could see falls between 30 and 50mm depending on where the surge goes.

“The southerly surge pushing up the coast will strengthen winds and onshore flow bringing showers onto the coastal areas,” she said.

Ms Legg said while conditions would start to clear after Monday, the activity is likely to pick up by the end of the week.

“Monday is looking like the falls will continue and then they’ll start to ease by Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said.

“Then towards the end of the week we see the weather ramping up a bit more again.”

Bundaberg News Mail

