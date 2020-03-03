North Burnett Council Elections: The candidates so far

THE RACE SO FAR: This is what we know so far about the highly anticipated 2020 North Burnett Regional Council elections. Pictures: Contributed.

THE RACE SO FAR: This is what we know so far about the highly anticipated 2020 North Burnett Regional Council elections. Pictures: Contributed.

A LINE in the sand has been drawn in the North Burnett, with several candidates announcing their intention to run for council elections.

Business owners, former jackaroos and community leaders have thrown their hats into the ring, aiming for change on March 28.

The 2016 elections saw all divisions besides division three battle it out amongst two to three candidates.

Division one saw Cr Paul Lobegeier defeat Melinda Jones by a narrow margin, while division two saw Peter Webster defeat Paul Francis, and Cr Faye Whelan winning in division three unopposed.

Cr John Zahl won the majority vote in division four, winning against Jo Dowling, with John Bowen winning against Stephen Marshall in division five.

Division six's council race was a tough battle ground, with Robert Radel defeating Tony Ferris and Pascal Kellenberg.

The Times has compiled a list of the candidates, we know so far, who will be battling it out in the North Burnett at the end of the month.

Each candidate has mapped out why they think you should vote for them and what they will do if they're elected to the North Burnett Regional Council.

FULL LIST OF NORTH BURNETT REGIONAL COUNCIL CANDIDATES

MAYOR

Rachel Chambers (incumbent)

Never bored and ever determined, North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers is hoping to maintain her seat in the upcoming council election.

Having never aspired to be a career politician, Ms Chambers said there was a lot of thought that went into the decision to run again.

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers.

Learn more about Rachel Chambers.

DIVISION 1

Peter Warren

Tired of being told what the community wants by council, Monto resident Peter Warren feels division one needs a change.

That's why he has announced his candidacy for the North Burnett Regional Council elections, challenging Cr Paul Lobegeier.

Division one candidate Peter Warren.

Learn more about Peter Warren.

DIVISION 2

Peter Webster (incumbent)

The incumbent councillor for Eidsvold, a long time local Peter Webster, has announced his plans to stand for a second term a the council elections in March.

Cr Webster was elected to North Burnett Regional Council's Division two seat in March 2016.

Division 2 councillor Peter Webster.

Learn more about Peter Webster.

Leslie Hotz

Believing the rural area of division two is being neglected, former council worker Leslie Hotz has decided to take action.

The Three Moon resident has announced his candidacy for the North Burnett Regional Council, slated to take place on March 28.

Former council worker Leslie Hotz has officially announced his candidacy for Division 2.

Learn more about Leslie Hotz.

Marshall Langston

After years of community service and passion, an Eidsvold local is now taking the next step - he's running for councillor.

Retired jackaroo, leather worker and author of autobiography Pleasures of the Bush, Marshall Langston, has set sights on the top job.

Division 2 candidate Marshall Langston.

Learn more about Marshall Langston.

DIVISION 3

Susan Payne

After arriving here in the mid-1980s, Mundubbera has always been a special place for division three council candidate Susan Payne.

Mrs Payne confesses that finances and people are her forte, and believes a "fresh pair of eyes" is exactly what division three needs.

Monogorilby local Susan Payne will be running for council in Division 3.

Learn more about Susan Payne.

DIVISION 4

Amanda Wenck

As elections loom in the North Burnett, one Gayndah woman is determined to be a voice for her community - by joining the race to become councillor.

Fifth-generation local Amanda Wenck officially announced her decision to run for the division four position, and has already gained a small following.

Amanda Wenck running for Division 4.

Learn more about Amanda Wenck.

DIVISION 5

David Rofe

A former copper and rural firefighter has announced his intentions for council in division five for the upcoming March elections.

Mt Perry resident David Rofe has called the town his home since 2007, and now wants to represent his new-found community.

DIVISION FIVE CANDIDATE: Callan, Felicia, David Rofe (Candidate), Alaynah, Leanne and Karyssa. Picture: Contributed.

Learn more about David Rofe.

DIVISION 6

Neil Holmes

Neil Holmes is intending to run as a candidate for division six in the upcoming North Burnett Regional Council elections.

With wife Deb, the couple have lived in the town for only a short period of time but already calls Biggenden home.

Division 6 candidate Neil Holmes.

Learn more about Neil Holmes.

Glen Martin

Glen Martin has thrown his hat in the ring as a division six candidate in the upcoming council elections.

He moved his family to Coringa in the Biggenden area a few years ago, for a live changing experience.

Glen Martin is standing for Division 6 in the upcoming North Burnett Regional Council elections.

Learn more about Glen Martin.