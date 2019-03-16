The race is on for a first-time winner

I'M BACK: Ruby Ray wins a race in Rockhampton in 2017. She returns after a long lay-off..

RACING: In sport there is always one winner and for the rest there is the dream to get there one day.

In one of the races today, a horse will experience what it is like to win for the first time.

The Bundaberg Race Club is holding its Catholic Schools Race Day today at Thabeban Park with five races on the program.

In the third race of the day, the Charlton's Lawyers Maiden Plate (1212m), there is a chance for all horses to win for the first time.

None of the horses have won in their career so far in a combined 72 races between the six.

The Kym Afford-trained Buck's Me Boy has not won in 19 races with Targets and Tenor Lass not successful in 13.

Mighty Heart has not won in 12 races and Mista Maybe is making its debut.

Finally, there is the Bundaberg horse Top Knot, trained by William Melvin, that has not won in 12 starts.

The race will be held at 3pm.

Also looking for success is Bundy's Mary Hassam who has two horses in the field today, in race one and race five.

She will be looking to win for the second race meet in a row after winning with Daunting Queen in the last meet on February 2.

She has Ruby Ray in race five and Pearl's Lad in race one.

"She (Ruby Ray) is just coming back from a lay-off,” Hassam said.

"So we're hoping she can do well.”

The meet starts at 1.30pm with gates opening at 11.30am.

A full form guide is below.

Catholic Schools Race Day

Race 1 - 1.30pm - Greg Whalley Dental benchmark 60 (850m)

1. Ararrac, 2. Lil Ruby Rose, 3. Need Finance

Brat Attack (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Has good form in much stronger company last prep. But this is first start on the sand. Resumed from a spell with a 4 l 5/7 Thangool 800m Open Feb 23. 2nd Gold Coast 900m Cl 1 before 3red Doomben1050m BM65 4 runs back. Bog chance on that if handles this track.

Lushness (D. Rideout, Thangool): Ran 3rd to Wanted and Arrarrac Gladstone850m BM 60 last start Mar 2 after 2 l 2nd Thangool 800m.First time here but show from a good draw on Gladstone form.

Ararrac (A. Jenkinson, Yepoon): Has good recent form with Gladstone 2nd 850m Mar 2 first up from a spell. Third here to Need Finance and Solgaze850m prior to break after win Thangool 800m BM 60. Has bright prospects.

Lil Ruby Rose (C. Vick, Gympie): Battled on strongly to win Gympie850m BM 50 last Saat. At first run for a month. Won only start this trak and should make a bold showing.

Pearl's Lad (M. Hassam, B'berg): In form galloper who b eat Lil Ruby Rose into 3rd when winning a Gladstone 1000m BM 65 Feb 9 before last start 4/9 there 850m BM60 behind Wanted and Ararrac. Tough yto beat on home track.

Need Finance (W. Melvin, B'berg): Led and battled on well for handy 2nd Gympiw 850m BM 50 behind Lil Ruby Rose last Sat. after 5/9 Gladstone. Will be prominent for a long way.

Race 2 - 2.10pm -The Waves Sports Club Class B 1000m

1. Makuba, 2. Unique Foxy, 3. Gossiaux

Gossiaux (K. Afford, Wondai): New to the sand here but fought on well for length 2nd Esk 1200m Cl B Mar 2 last run after 6/10 T'wba1050m Cl 1 and Kilcoy 3rdd. One of the chances.

Makuba (Sexton and Fry racing, Oaakey): Length 2nd on the Roma sand two runs ago before last start 6/14 Cal.1000m Cl 1. Another new to the sand but has to be respected on form.

Unique Foxy (K. Miller, Rockhampton): Won a Gladstone 1194m maiden last start by a big space. Should handle this track and obviously above average judging by 10 length margin in maiden win.

Arenkha (M. Bailey, Gympie): Made ground late for Gympie 5th last Sat. when resuming from a break. May need more time and distance.

Forgotten Feeling (L. Wanless, Gympie): Good 3rd Rockie1000m Cl 1 before last start 6/14 Cal 1000m Cl 1. First time here.

Miss Literati (M. Bailey, Gympie): Unplaced Nanango and Cal. two runs since a spell. Better on the sand and will find this easier.

Race 3 - 3pm - Charlton's Lawyers Maiden 1212m

1. Tenor Lass, 2. Mighty Heart, 3. Mista Maybe

Buck's Me Boy (K. Afford, Wondai): First run here but has fair recent form. Distant 4th Gympie 850m maiden last Sat. after 10/11 Bell back in Jan. Could be on the improve - place claims.

Mighty Heart (C. Vick, Gympie): Best recently was 4th of 12 Kilcoy 1060m in Jan before 9/12 Gold Coast1200m and sound 4/11 Cal.1400m Feb 24. Unplaced only run this track but will find this much easier than recent races.

Mista Maybe (L. Wanless, Gympie): Has claims here on 4th Cal 1400m 2 runs back before last start 7th there 1400m. Lacks experience on the sand however but should be suited this bigger traqck.

Top Knot (W. Melvin, B'berg): Two length 2nd here1090m maiden three runs back and was 3rd Gladstone1194m last start. Should be in the finish.

Targets (K. Afford, Wondai): Started favourite before 3/11 Esk1030m last run after 2nd Wondai 1000m. Handles the sand and rates a chance.

Tenor Lass (G. Richardson, Nanango): Six length 3rd Chinchilla 1030m maiden Mar 2 after 4th Miles 1050m. Has been placed Roma and Gladstone so should handle the sand surface. Strong claims in an open race.

Race 4 - 3.40pm -Bob Gallagher Memorial 1212m

1. Marksfield, 2. Al's Briefs, 3. Ruby Ray

Marksfield (M. Kropp, T'wba): Classy galloper who carried 61 kg when ran on strongly from last early for 3rd Bel Seleva and Master Denrho in an unsuitable 1030m Open. Has won over 1350m at Doomben and is much better suited by this roomy track and at this distance. Is the one to beat.

Al's Briefs (D. Gardiner, B'beerg): Smart galloper who has not raced since winning here over 1090m last Dec. Following his victory in a $20 000 race at Gympie over1170m. Has a good fresh record and has won 4 of his 12 starts on his home track. Hard to beat.

All Host (D. Gardiner, B'beerg): Returned to form wih a Gladstone1194m win Mar 2 following a 2nd there 1200m. When second up from a long spell. Should be in the finish

Mista Busy (L. Wanless, Gympie): Sixths here and at Rockie in 3 runs back from a lengthy spell not encouraging.

Jomar's Element (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Won a Thangool1075m BM65 two tuns back before 4th Gladstone 1194m to All Host. This is harder.

Layla's Lass (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Raced well last Sat. for a photo win over Dirty Rascal Gympie 1170m after 4th Thangool1200m. An improver with strong place prospects.

Race 5 - 4.20pm - Smiling Wide Orthodontics benchmark 60 1600m

1. Ruby Ray, 2. Dirty Rascal, 3. Layla's Lad

Dirty Rascal (D. Gardiner, B'beerg): Covered extra ground when narrow winner Gympie 1170m last Sat beating Layla's Lad after 4th All Host Gladstone and Thangool win over 1075m. This is first try at this trip but racing in great form at present.

Ruby Ray (M. Hassam, B'berg): Followed three 2nds at Rockie up to 1800m prior to spelling and resumed with a win here Dec. 8 over 1380m. Usually races well fresh - likely to be in the placings.

Warners Landing (W. Melvin, B'berg): Never travelled well when first beaten Gympie 1170m last Sat, after winning Thangool 1200m. Steps up in trip - hard to have in this.

Layla's Lad (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Fought on well last Sat. 2nd Gympie 1170m. Has yet to win beyond 1200m and this trip could test.

This is Livin' (B. Murray, Eidsvold): This is harder than when 2nd Gladstone 1517m BM 55 last start but has won up to 1550m.