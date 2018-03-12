The quirky Bundy coincidence you haven't noticed

Our most iconic TT in the region, the Burnett River.

Our most iconic TT in the region, the Burnett River. Ashley Clark

IT'S a very strange coincidence sitting right under your nose.

Bundaberg's three politicians - Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett all have one thing in common.

Yes, they're members of the same party, but we don't mean that.

MEMBERS: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and new Bundaberg MP David Batt . Jim Alouat

Yes, they're all men and yes they're all in their 40s or 50s, but we're talking about something a little more specific - namely, their names.

In case you hadn't noticed, there's something Batt, Pitt and Bennett all have in common - double Ts at the ends of their names.

In Mr Bennett's case, it's even more fitting being as he's the member for Burnett.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt also has the TT claim to fame. Mike Knott BUN201217PITT3

And there could have been one more TT name in the mix had local candidate Jane Truscott made it into Division 8 in the recent council elections.

Ms Truscott was also a candidate in the recent state election, where fellow candidate, independent Alan Corbett, also carried the TT.

And in case you're thinking a TT at the end of a surname isn't all that uncommon, it actually is for our region's pollies.

Mr Bennett's electoral division of Burnett is the only one to have ever had another member with those same two letters at the end of their name - and that honour belonged to Walter Scott, who held the seat as a conservative all the way back between 1871 and 1873.

Then of course in the non-political realm the region boasts prominent locals such as Martin Barrett, CEO of Auswide Bank.

Perhaps popular businesses Barritt's Butchery and Barritt's Carpet One have also been touched by the TTs.