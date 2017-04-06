27°
The quest to end violence - with stars

Eliza Goetze
| 6th Apr 2017 7:12 PM
SUPERSTARS: Lorna and Charles Tolleson and Maryann Talia Pau at the Community Star Weave Jam at BRAG.
SUPERSTARS: Lorna and Charles Tolleson and Maryann Talia Pau at the Community Star Weave Jam at BRAG. Eliza Goetze

BACK in 2012 when Australia was rocked by the rape and murder of Jill Meagher, artist Maryann Talia Pau was shaken.

The horrific act of violence happened around the corner from her church and art studio - and her response has become a global phenomenon.

After a candlelight vigil for Jill, Ms Pau was moved, and a Martin Luther King Jr quote inspired her:

Returning hate for hate only multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night devoid of stars.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

"I ran to my studio and started weaving stars," she recalled.

 

What began as a way to bring friends together for the simple activity's "joy, peace and therapy" has become the One Million Stars for Violence Project.

It has taken Ms Pau, now based in Brisbane, on a journey from Fiji to Canada and the UK, and yesterday, she was at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery to host a Star Weave Jam.

The creations of ribbon and recycled paper are "symbols of light, solidarity and courage to end all forms of violence".

"When you weave a star you're remembering there is goodness in the world," she said.

At the many Jams held around the world, some people shared emotional stories or dedicated their stars to victims of violence; others simply enjoyed the opportunity to get creative or meet new people.

Ms Pau is under no illusions the stars themselves won't end violence - the project is ultimately about raising awareness, spreading positivity and helping people connect with one another.

"Often it's not about what we make, it's about the friendship," she said.

Listen to Maryann talk about how the project came about below.

So far between 800,000 and 900,000 stars have been woven.

Gin Gin couple Lorna and Charles Tolleson came to Bundaberg to check out the display and meet Ms Pau, having helped make hundreds of stars now on display in the Gin Gin Library and council office.

Bundaberg craft lover Tamara Rohdmann popped in from the street with a friend and became immersed in the soothing activity.

Elizabeth Sturgess, who works at Relationships Australia in Bundaberg, came with a colleague to weave stars for a cause they felt strongly about.

"We have noticed a growing trend of domestic violence and violence in the Bundaberg community, so it's something we're very passionate about supporting," Ms Sturgess said.

"We see a lot of families who are affected by violence in our work."

About 300 stars were made today and will go towards a display of thousands at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

BRAG has a goal of 10,000. It's not too late to drop in and make your own. The gallery is open from 10am-5pm at 1 Barolin St Bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional art gallery one million stars one million stars to end violence violence

Local Partners

Getting the news out

