Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dennis Carroll only realised he had been bitten his hand started to swell up and the puncture marks started weeping.
Dennis Carroll only realised he had been bitten his hand started to swell up and the puncture marks started weeping. Arthur Gorrie
News

The puncture marks were weeping but he hadn't felt the bite

Arthur Gorrie
by
28th Jan 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 29th Jan 2019 4:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF SNAKES cleaned their teeth, Dennis Carroll would probably be feeling a lot better.

Mr Carroll, 67, was lucky last week, when he disturbed a 1.5m brown coloured snake in a shed on his property at Nautilus Dve, Cooloola Cove.

It could have been one of the deadly brown snake varieties, it could have been a taipan, but whatever it was, it had either expended most of its venom or it did not deliver anything like the deadly attack it might have.

"It was only in the evening that I noticed my hand felt strange," he said.

"Then I saw weeping from two puncture marks."

"I knew enough about snakes to realise I'd be dead if I had received a serious bite."

He went to Gympie Hospital with "'flu-like" symptoms and swelling, but was discharged some hours later.

"It was a mature snake, probably curled up behind my tool boxes. I must have startled it. I sat down and my hand went a bit numb. It still is."

But he believes most of his symptoms can be attributed to bacterial infection from the fangs. "It's a bit infected now and I think that's what is making me feel sick."

"That's the second time I've been bitten. The first was in South Australia when I was a lad."

animal attack cooloola cove gympie hospital snake bite snake bite gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    premium_icon BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    Food & Entertainment EVERYBODY has a favourite store when it comes to the regular grocery shop, but which one has the cheapest products?

    • 29th Jan 2019 7:38 AM
    Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    premium_icon Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    Politics Blocked merchants list updated before cashless card roll-out

    Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    premium_icon Lemon grass oil farm tackling gender bias in industry

    Environment Palmarosa and providing jobs for women in farming top priority

    Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    premium_icon Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

    Parenting Milestone as Carter and Hunter start Prep