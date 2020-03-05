The publican challenging Barnes for the voice of Bargara

Division 5 candidate Beau Jansen said it will be a challenging running for council, but he is ready for it. Picture: Mike Knott.

A PUB venue manager has stepped forward to challenge Bargara’s long-running councillor, believing change is needed.

Beau Jansen, 31, expects his age will be raised by some Division 5 constituents.

But he said he had lived in the community almost his entire life, and started working in hospitality when he was “about 16”.

“I’ve been here for this long, a lot of the residents have grown up with me, they’ve known me since I was a baby pretty much,” Mr Jansen said.

“I don’t think they will see me at that age of 30.

“I’ve been there serving their kids at the hotels.”

Mr Jansen is a candidate that keeps his campaign cards close to his chest, and reveals no policies, commits to no promises, and offers no views about rates.

But he does openly endorse mayor Jack Dempsey, saying he liked listening and learning from him.

Mr Jansen supported development, but he acknowledged it was a sensitive subject for the local community.

“I want to see Bargara progress and I want to keep visitors coming in and love the community,” he said.

“It is paradise here in Bargara.

“We need new things. We’ve got a lot of youth moving away … and there’s not a lot of activities in Bargara for them.”

Mr Jansen runs against Cr Greg Barnes, who has held the division for five terms.

When Mr Jansen was asked if he was daunted by the prospect of running against Cr Barnes, he said, “that’s a sort of yes and no question”.

“He’s been there for a long time, and it will be a challenge. But I’m up for the challenge because I want to help the community.”