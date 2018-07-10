Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Project slammed over ‘disgraceful’ segment

10th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

 

THE Project has been slammed on social media after a "disgraceful" segment saw the show's hosts mock the way a man spoke.

On Monday night's episode of The Project, Tommy Little introduced a sound bite of mining CEO Geoff Summers speaking in Tasmania.

Tommy Little’s comments were slammed online. Picture: Channel 10
Tommy Little’s comments were slammed online. Picture: Channel 10

"First I want you to have a look at him right? Here's a picture, he's tough, I reckon he looks rich, he looks mean and he's a miner, that's the information we know about," the comedian explained as an image of Mr Summers was shown on screen.

"He's a man's man, talking about the mines," guest panellist Rove McManus quipped in a mock deep voice.

"So see if this is how you were expecting him to sound," Little said, before playing a clip of Mr Summers speaking to workers.

Rove McManus also joined in Tommy Little’s joke. Picture: Channel 10
Rove McManus also joined in Tommy Little’s joke. Picture: Channel 10

After the segment played and laughter from the studio audience, Little joked that Mr Summers "sounds like the first mining minor".

"Hey question - were they mining for helium?" McManus added.

But while their remarks were meant to be lighthearted, the segment didn't sit well with viewers who took to Twitter and The Project's Facebook page to accuse Little of "bullying" and the show of having "double standards".

 

 

"Really poor form making fun of a person's voice … wasn't it only last week you were talking about bullying? Practice what you preach," one person wrote on Facebook.

"The Project is supposed to stand for good news. The snippet of the miner where you made fun of his voice was not nice at all and you should say sorry. Very disappointing," another commented.

 

editors picks geoff summers the project tommy little

Top Stories

    Women accused of Thermomix fraud, $135k online love trap

    premium_icon Women accused of Thermomix fraud, $135k online love trap

    Crime A BARGARA woman has been charged with multiple fraud offences for her alleged involvement in a romantic scam that left a young man $135,000 out of pocket.

    • 10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    premium_icon WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    Business Former manager said she got paid $200 a week if she was lucky.

    Fingerprints link man to robbery

    premium_icon Fingerprints link man to robbery

    Crime Court hears man initially denied involvement

    • 10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble...

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Local Partners