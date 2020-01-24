Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A judge has told a court she feels young people don’t understand that sexting is a crime.
A judge has told a court she feels young people don’t understand that sexting is a crime.
News

‘The problem is young people don’t know it’s a crime’

Danielle Buckley
24th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JUDGE has expressed her dismay that Queensland’s youth don’t seem to be getting the message that sexting is a crime.

“The problem with it is that young people don’t know it’s a criminal offence,” Judge Julie Dick told Brisbane District Court on Friday.

Judge Dick made the comments at the sentence of Curtis Shane Jefferies, who was 19 when he sent a photo of his penis to a 15-year-old girl after she sent him an image of her breasts.

Jail limbo: The ageing sex offenders with nowhere to go

“I have a very clear view that young people don’t understand that they’re committing a criminal offence when they exchange those photographs,” Judge Dick said.

“Not just sending the photograph but they are also then, if the child is 15 or 16, in possession of child exploitation material, which is also treated harshly by the law.”

Laws dictate that it is illegal to create, send or possess sexualised images of people under the age of 18 and those caught could face possessing and distributing child exploitation material charges.

Jefferies, now 21, pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a minor, supplying alcohol to minors and a number of sexual assault charges, which arose from two separate occasions where his 16-year-old girlfriend woke to find him touching her on the vagina over her pyjamas.

Judge Dick said while Jefferies had clearly affected the young woman’s life, he was a first-time offender who had stopped when asked.

“He obviously ... needs some help with his boundaries but I see it more as experimenting than predatory,” she said.

Jefferies was given two years on probation and no conviction was recorded. – NewsRegional

Need help? Visit esafety.gov.au or call DV Connect on 1800 811 811

child exploitation court judge julie dick sex offenders sexting youth offenders
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPENING SOON: Look inside Bundy’s first Catholic kindergarten

        premium_icon OPENING SOON: Look inside Bundy’s first Catholic...

        News BUNDABERG’S first Catholic kindergarten will open next week adjacent to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Yoga for all abilities comes to the community

        premium_icon Yoga for all abilities comes to the community

        News People of all abilities can come and try yoga for free at the Indigenous Wellbeing...

        Vision for riverfront firms up with council’s grand design

        premium_icon Vision for riverfront firms up with council’s grand design

        News THE design of Bundaberg’s riverfront masterplan, including a state-of-the-art...