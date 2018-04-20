THE PREATURES: Find out where to catch their gig in Bundy

BUNDY SHOW: The Preatures are heading our way.

THEY'VE toured with the Foo Fighters, are getting ready to perform with Harry Styles and then Aussie band The Preatures will head Bundaberg's way for a one night show not to be missed.

The four-piece band has decided to bring their performance to the region as part of The National Magick Tour in August.

The tour will visit towns and cities over four months.

"We're over the bloody moon to tell you that we're going on our biggest tour to date, hitting up far reaches of the sunburnt country we've never even dreamt of playing to," frontwoman Isabella Manfredi said.

"We'd also like to remind our fans to stay well away from ticketing sites such as ViaGoGo - their only aim is to rip you off. You should only ever buy tickets through our accredited ticketing partners or at the venue."

The Preatures' 2013 hit Is This How You Feel? catapulted the group from Sydney secret to Australian music export, landing them on stages at Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

The Preatures feature Isabella Manfredi on vocals/keyboards, Jack Moffitt, Thomas Champion and Luke Davison. Contributed

The band will perform at the Sugarland Tavern on Sunday, August 26.

General public tickets will go on sale next Tuesday.