Property

The power of a date

11th Apr 2018 4:19 PM

THE power of a well-run auction campaign proved itself beyond any doubt with the sale of 132 Jones Rd, Buderim, on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Jason Mills and Alex Beaumont set the pace of a solid marketing program for the four-bed home on 964sqm. But as very rarely occurs, few people inspected at open homes.

"We had four people through the property during the whole campaign,” Jason of Ray White Maroochydore recalled.

"While we were nervous of how auction day would play out, 50% showed good interest. Of those four possible buyers, two said they would register, and they did.”

When auction day rolled around, Jason and Alex were thrilled as 20 people walked through the gates and the auction was soon in full swing.

"The attendance really highlights what a set date can do. The possibility is that the owner could sell on the day, so any and all buyer interest has to attend. There may not be another chance.

"From our point of view it's important to continue to the auction floor as there could be buyers who are yet to reveal themselves.

With two registered bidders and a third possible buyer who was considering registering, the auction went ahead. Competitive bidding and the fall of the gavel secured an unconditional contract for $540,000.

The successful Dalby-based buyer had been looking further afield for a large block. This property ticked the boxes for land size with the added advantage of a convenient location.

    Local Partners