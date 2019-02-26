The Power is coming to the CQBL competition

SHOOTING HOOPS: Gladstone Power player Lachlan Wilmot is expected to play in the Central Queensland Basketball League this season.

SHOOTING HOOPS: Gladstone Power player Lachlan Wilmot is expected to play in the Central Queensland Basketball League this season. Paul Braven GLA260519MBBALL

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bears and Bulls will face more competition this season in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

The NewsMail can reveal that Gladstone is joining the competition and will be fielding a women's and men's team.

The new league will offer Gladstone players from 17 years to open age the chance to play senior representative basketball with a focus on players who have the potential and the desire to compete at Queensland Basketball League level.

"I can only speak for the men's program, but it would be my hope that any CQBL team from Gladstone would be heavily aligned with the QBL program in terms of suitable player identification and playing style, acting as a true development squad for players with the potential to feature on Power teams in the future,” Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge coach Brady Walmsley said.

"We have made some impressive inroads this off-season in providing a platform for our local players and this is another step to ensuring we receive sustainable contributions from local players in our QBL program moving forward.”

The competition structure has not been finalised yet but Bundaberg Basketball committee member Darren Mortensen confirmed Gladstone was in along with the Bears and Bulls.

Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie, who competed last year, are expected to play again. "Teams have until mid March to nominate teams, so at this point I cannot confirm how many teams are competing,” he said.

"All the teams that competed last year have indicated they are keen to compete again.”

Mortensen said Gladstone would also have restrictions on their QBL players but they will have the opportunity to play.

Last year's rules only allowed players that were averaging less than eight minutes a game in the QBL either that season or the previous season to play in contests.

The competition is expected to start in May.