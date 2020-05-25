Menu
The Pocket Storehouse baker Rick Nelson.
The Pocket Storehouse receives Low FODMAP results

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
25th May 2020 5:00 AM
EXCITING news has reached The Pocket Storehouse bakery as four items have been confirmed Low FODMAP after weeks of waiting for the results.

Baker Rick Nelson said all items sent to Monash University for testing came back as confirmed Low FODMAP.

“For years we have been working on this because we were curious after customers kept coming in who had conditions like gut issues, IBS and diabetes but could tolerate our bread,” Mr Nelson said.

>>> The Pocket Storehouse looks at avenues to expand

“Our sourdough pasta has tested Low FODMAP and Monash has said it will be the only Low FODMAP-certified sourdough pasta in Australia and we can’t find it anywhere else in the world either.

“For our breads, we sent off spelt sourdough, wheat sourdough and wheat five seed sourdough and they have all come back Low FODMAP, and again, there is no one in Australia that we are aware of who has wheat-based bread that is Low FODMAP.”

Mr Nelson said Monash was eager to undertake further testing of products.

But he said the testing was costly despite Monash already offering discounts.

“The wheat pasta is the next thing Monash wants us to have tested,” he said.

“We are pretty sure it will be Low FODMAP ... if it is it will be the only wheat-based pasta in the world that is Low FODMAP.”

>>> Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

Yesterday, the bakery launched an online pre-ordering system to raise funds for more testing and an approved kitchen extension so they could offer the products worldwide.

“Locally what we have is fantastic but I want to do something that creates jobs and it wouldn’t be right to just keep it to Bundaberg when it can help people,” he said.

“So many people have IBS and plenty of people are undiagnosed, and while there is gluten-free pasta and bread it’s a nice thing to eat something as close to the original as possible.”

A Pozible campaign is also on the way for pre-ordering and sourdough appreciation courses.

To pre-order click here.

