The Pocket Storehouse looks at avenues to expand

THE Pocket Storehouse bakery has big plans, having recently sent more products for Low FODMAP testing and now looking at how to fund an expansion.

Owner Rick Nelson said they were eagerly looking into avenues to fund an already council approved expansion of the shop.

“Unfortunately we have had no support from any banks yet with our kitchen expansion plans, maybe the banks don’t understand our business model,” Mr Nelson said.

“We need the kitchen space so we can bake more sourdough to meet customer demand and employ more staff.

“With currently only a 30 square metre kitchen it’s cramped with a huge oven in there and six bread trolleys.”

He said they were also looking to add more freezer space to sell items that can be rebaked at home as they sold out of fresh stock every Saturday.

While they have always stuck by their one day a week model, Mr Nelson said they were considering adding another day.

“We are now looking at other options including a second site for wholesale baking or maybe a midweek opening of the shop,” he said.

Mr Nelson said they planned to launch a crowd-funding campaign next week to be announced on Facebook.

“We are going to start a possible crowd funding campaign not for donations but a nationwide pre-order of our pasta with a delayed delivery date, sourdough appreciation courses and a potential business sponsorship from some of our suppliers.”