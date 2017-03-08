The plan that could save Carina Speedway

HOPE: There is hope a new plan may save the Bundaberg's Carina Speedway..

THERE may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the resurrection of the Carina Speedway with plans mooted for a not-for-profit entity to take over the venue.

The man behind the idea, Mark Parsons, released a press statement outlining his ideas this week.

"The new venue will be community funded and allow all members of the community to take ownership of the venue,” Mr Parsons said.

He claims the community funding model to manage the venue would be the first of its type in Australia.

Money to run the organisation would come from different levels of membership for supporters, competitors and sponsors.

"The management of the speedway will be managed by a executive management team,” Mr Parsons said.

"They will focus on the commercial issues together with community and sports issues including legal and responsible community management...” he said.

Last week Mr Parsons met with Bundaberg Regional Council officials to outline his plans to purchase the site.

A council spokesman said Mr Parsons met with the council on March 1 after he made an appointment.

"In this confidential meeting council was delighted to learn that Mr Parsons has plans to reignite the operation of Carina Speedway which has such an affectionate history with many motor sport enthusiast across the region and beyond,” the spokesperson said.

"Council invited Mr Parsons to consult with its planning team in relation to the proposal.

"During the meeting, which was essentially to inform council of his plans, no commitments or undertakings were made by council to Mr Parsons.

Speedway land owner Avalon Walker said there was no written legal documents in place for the sale of the Carina Speedway site.