The place where superheroes are made right here in Bundy

IN A building not too far from the centre of Bundaberg, superheroes and action stars are made.

There's no need for an X-gene or spider bite to create these comic book heroes though, because once Bundaberg man Lindsay Frampton has some clay in his hands, his visions leap out from the pages of his mind and into reality.

It all began when Mr Frampton realised the $1600 cost involved with buying an outfit to cosplay - or "costume play” - as a character from popular video game Mass Effect.

"I thought 'no way' and it all started from there,” he said.

"I started making these costumes.

"The first suit I failed on and then I made nine others after that.”

With a background in theatre, it didn't take Mr Frampton long to fill the streets with Batmans, Flashs, Green Lanterns, Captain Americas and Batgirls.

The tools of his trade?

"Resin casting, weapons, plastic guns, all that sort of thing,” he says.

"As for artwork, I couldn't even draw a stickman if I tried but put a piece of clay in my hand and I'll make whatever you want.

"Most of these ones are my own ideas.

"You just pick up the rubber and do it.”

Freehand work is where it's at for the talented local.

"I sort of do that because it gives you free reign on what you can and can't do,” he said.

"I've got to walk around and duck my head - there's guns... there's swords.”

In true superhero style, Mr Frampton's creations have found their way across the globe, including a medieval theme Batman mask that just proved too tempting for one English chap.

The man, who was a LARPer, or live-action role player, couldn't resist.

"He goes 'that's perfect, I'll take it', I didn't even have it for sale,” Mr Frampton said.

"There's a few others out there that I've done, most of it's been down south or overseas.”

In August last year, Mr Frampton created 10 three-metre puppets and four of them were sent to France.

"There's a four-metre one at Childers I made.”

Cosplaying, or dressing as movie, game, cartoon or comic book character has been growing in popularity locally.

"Bundy's only just tapping into it now,” Mr Frampton said.

Mr Frampton's costumes have been regulars at Supernova pop culture expos, with local man Daniel Arthur donning his Dr Who 1960s Mondasian cyberman outfit in Sydney.

"He was quite happy with it, he had a blast down there,” he said.

Mr Frampton said when he went to Supanova with a group of friends in Mass Effect costumes, it took at least an hour-and-a-half to post for photos.

The dream of creating costumes hasn't been without its share of heartbreak though.

In 2015, Mr Frampton lost his close friend and the man who had helped him dream up plans for making superheroes come to life.

On January 1 of that year, 34-year-old Bargara man Matt Cooper was a passenger in a vehicle when another car, with its headlights off, failed to give way and killed Mr Cooper.

Mr Frampton and Mr Cooper had been mates for 18 years.

The gamer pilgrimage to Supanova was one Mr Cooper carried out before his death, and Mr Frampton previously described the suit he'd left behind as a "monument” to who he was.

A photo of Mr Cooper in his armour holds a special place in the hearts of Mr Frampton's band of cosplayers, who can be seen with it taped to the chests of their suits.

It's a sentiment that goes along with a pledge since fulfilled.

"I promised him I'd make a Batman suit,” Mr Frampton said.

Warp'd Studios can be found on Facebook.