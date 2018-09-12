The Place for outstanding hair in Bundy

THERE are a staggering number of hair salons in Bundaberg and The Place has been chosen as cream of the crop.

The NewsMail conducted an online survey to identify who the public rated the best hair dresser in the region and an overwhelming 96 votes were counted for The Place.

Business owner and head stylist Kiralee Honor opened the salon 14 years ago and said the secret to success is customer service.

"I feel we give a point of difference,” Ms Honor said. "I believe we're a boutique salon whose aim is to pamper the customer.

"We offer longer head massages, hand massages and the stylists are also doing amazing hair. Even with pampering, you also need a great colour and cut.”

Ms Honor said their approach to business could best be described as boutique.

"We make homemade slices for our clients and also send them handwritten birthday cards,” she said.

"It's all about customer satisfaction and I think a lot of businesses have forgotten that.”

The Place employs nine stylists and a receptionist having started from humble beginnings.

"Fourteen years ago it was just myself and a junior,” Ms Honor said. "The salon has grown a lot but we still give the same quality of service.

"Our salon coordinator makes sure the customer's visit is of a high standard, and a lot of my stylists have been with me for about 10 years, so our long-lasting staff have been able to develop that connection with our clients.”

The Place was one of 68 salons nominated in the survey.

"I think Bundaberg has the most hair salons per capita in Australia and this is, I think, the third year in a row we've won this award so we are very excited to take it our again,” Ms Honor said.

"I'd just like to thank our customers for their loyalty over the past 14 years. Without them we wouldn't have the successful business we run today.”

Nicole Emerick cast her vote for The Place via Facebook and said the staff were exceptional.

"The service they offer is outstanding and I love the fact they are all constantly upskilling to make sure they're all highly trained in all the newest hair fashions and styles,” she said.

Hannah Rose Hair finished second in the survey and Salon 37 was third.