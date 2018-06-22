The people making sick kids' dreams come to life

MAKE A WISH: Lester Rogers, Denise Haks, Pat Russell, Brendan Haks and Nathan Pole celebrate 30 years of helping children with life threatening illnesses in the region.

MAKE A WISH: Lester Rogers, Denise Haks, Pat Russell, Brendan Haks and Nathan Pole celebrate 30 years of helping children with life threatening illnesses in the region. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG'S Kimberley Brown always wanted to see and touch real snow.

It was while watching the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989 she was told her wish would come true.

Ms Brown was the first child of 151, all of whom suffered life threatening illnesses, to have their wish granted by the Bundaberg Make-A-Wish branch.

Now, the branch which started with just 100 T-shirts, is marking its 30th year.

In a heartfelt and teary-eyed celebration of the local branch achieving three decades of granting wishes to sick children, past presidents reunited at Glenlodge Caravan Village yesterday.

Past president Lester Rogers said Ms Brown was the first wish granted by the Bundy branch. She is still alive, married with two children.

"That's very unusual for a child who had cystic fibrosis, they normally only live until they are about 19,” he said.

"Her young brother died two years prior to her receiving her wish. But she has had very good specialists in Brisbane.

"Her doctor, after she got married, said if you want to have children we think we can get you through it - she had two or three specialists who got her through childbirth and then she lined up and had another one.”

The venue for yesterday's milstone celebration was chosen after the efforts of Denise and Brendan Haks at Glenlodge Caravan Village.

Through the running of morning teas and barbecues at the caravan park, Glenlodge has raised close to $80,000 for Make-A-Wish. The Bundaberg branch has had five presidents/co-ordinators since its beginning - Lester Rogers, Athol Paradine, Yvonne Jater, Pat Russell and now current president Nathan Pole.

The longest serving president was Pat Russell.

Ms Russell said throughout her time as president she granted 101 wishes, the most memorable of which were the small wishes.

"It's the simple ones that stand out,” she said.

"One boy's wish was a fishing net, we gave him a computer as well, but they are the ones that stick with you.

"The smile on their face just melts your heart.”

Ms Russell said it was her passion and love for the foundation that kept her at the helm of the local branch for nearly two decades.

To donate to Make-A-Wish visit www.makeawish.org.au