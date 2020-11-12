‘The people are never wrong’: Labor candidate awaits result

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith is awaiting the final result for the electorate.

WITH some votes still to be counted, Bundaberg's election outcome has yet to be officially called and it's been a nailbiter.

While the Electoral Commission of Queensland is yet to declare a winner, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday referred to Mr Smith's "pleasing" outcome where he was 11 votes ahead of LNP incumbent David Batt.

Mr Smith spoke to media in Buss Park today, saying he would respect the process of an official recount as requested by the LNP.

"Just very excited by the results of yesterday, it's been a very hardworking, grassroots campaign and there are a lot of people to thank and a lot of people have decided to support Labor for the first time and for those people I want to make sure I'll never let you down, I'll work hard every single day for you," he said.

Mr Smith said regardless of the outcome of a recount, he'd believe that people would have their say on who represented them.

"That's what's so important about our democracy and so important about being a member of the community - people get to have their say, and whatever they say, that's what we need to respect."

Mr Smith said if he does win, it won't worry him if he wins by one vote, 11 or 1000.

"It's just about getting out there and doing the best that you can for the people of Bundaberg," he said.

Mr Smith said he'd been getting out and about while he waited for an official result.

"I reckon I'll get out there, do what I've done for the last two weeks, get out there and see all the great sites of Bundy and just wait and see," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's the people that make the decision and the people are never wrong."

Mr Smith said he worked hard in his campaign to doorknock, meet people and attend markets to greet locals.

"Right now, it's about waiting to see what the result is, and getting out there saying G'day to people and letting them know that we're here to help them," he said.

When asked if he'd stick to his election promises, Mr Smith said "you gotta work hard for the people of Bundaberg".

A number of votes for the seat remain uncounted, with 88.91 per cent done so far.

LNP incumbent David Batt was contacted for comment.

The seat of Burnett has been officially declared for LNP incumbent Stephen Bennett, who talked to the NewsMail previously about how he was ready to get on with the job.