The peace pole unites all of us

BUNDABERG'S languages of the world have been recognised as part of a presentation for International Day of Peace.

The Bundaberg Lions Club joined forces with Bundaberg Regional Council to unveil a peace pole in Buss Park yesterday.

The peace pole has the message "may peace prevail on earth” displayed in eight languages, significant to people of the district.

Club spokesman Jeff McColl described the new peace pole as Bundaberg's addition to the tens of thousands of similar monuments found in more than 180 countries.

"The unveiling date coincided with the day designated by the United Nations General Assembly that is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples,” he said.

"This sentiment aligns closely with the stated purposes of Lions Clubs International.”

This year marks one hundred years since the international Lions' organisation was formed.

The Bundaberg Lions Club formed in 1964.

Mr Cole said the concept of presenting a peace pole to the citizens of Bundaberg was promoted by past club president Rino Gastaldon.

"While attending the Lions International Convention in Toronto in 2014, Rino met Japanese Lions who were advocating the construction of peace poles around the world,” he said.

"He convinced Bundaberg Lions Club members of the project's worthiness, resulting in a lasting monument, in a prominent location, to promote international peace and celebrate a centenary of Lions' community service.”

The languages displayed on the pole's eight surfaces include Gurang, Chinese, Japanese, German, Bislama, Italian, Filipino and English.

Mr McColl thanked Bundaberg Regional Council for its support, club members for their efforts and suppliers who donated materials, time and skills.