The past 100 years of Thabeban SS

28th Apr 2017 9:48 AM
CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS: Thabeban SS is celebrating their 100th anniversary.
CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS: Thabeban SS is celebrating their 100th anniversary.

THABEBAN State School is celebrating their centenary tomorrow with a fete, but before celebrations begin, here's a look back at the start of the 100 year journey - supplied to the NewsMail by the school.

In February 1916, seven men living in the Thabeban District called a residents' meeting to discuss the formation of a local school.

Following this meeting V.H. Whitla on behalf of a group of parents wrote to the Department of Public Instruction, informing them that:

"At the corner of Maryborough and Sims Rd approximately one mile from the city boundary there is a fine elevated school reserve overlooking the city, a site altogether good and pleasant.”

He went on to enquire, "would you entertain the erection of a school on the site? A teacher's residence would not be required. New houses and new families are increasing in this locality”.

A Building Committee was formed consisting of H.Smith, T. Cawte, G. Fowkes, F.W. Avenell, E.S. Hale, A.J.Darby, W. Adam, C.V. Treury, V.H. Whitla (Sec) and A.E. Avenell (Chairman).

The Department's response was an inspection carried out by N.M Taylor, District Inspector.

He reported that "the site as proposed in the application is not so situated as to give fair and first consideration to those families living furthest from town”.

At a subsequent inquiry, the general feeling was that consideration should be given to a more equitable site and all except four committee members supported a site 3/4 mile further out.

Land was purchased at a cost of 35 pounds from Mrs Caroline Steptoe who was the wife of the Mayor of Bundaberg.

The school had only one classroom (which is now A Block) and a verandah, and was erected at a cost of 340 pounds.

On March 28, 1917 the Department of Public Works advised that the school building was completed and ready for occupation.

Thabeban State School opened on April 30, 1917 with an enrolment of 43 children.

Mr Richard H. Ingram, received a Notice of Transfer from Barolin State School to commence teaching at Thabeban State School on 30 April, 1917.

Mr Ingram was the only teacher and he rode to school in a sulky pulled by a horse called Poppy.

Poppy was a great favourite of the children and Mr Ingram sometimes gave the children a ride in the sulky to and from school.

During 1917 the school expanded quite rapidly.

The school grounds were fenced, a Sanitary Contractor was appointed (Mr T. Keys) to service 3 pans at 25s per pan per year, and a pupil teacher was applied for.

Mrs Grace Rake (nee Stone) was the first Teacher Assistant to Headmaster Mr Ingram.

She was 21 then and remained at Thabeban for one year, riding her bicycle to school every day from nearby Bundaberg.

She commenced duties as pupil teacher of the third class on January 1, 1918.

Two months after the school opened the enrolment had increased to 45 children and desk accommodation was insufficient.

Headmaster Ingram requested more desks, especially for older children, arguing that the smaller desks were now "too low for the older children to use for written work as they have to stoop too much which makes it injurious to the backs of the children, and is also liable to cause eye strain”.

Most of the students walked to school, some as far as 4 miles each way, cutting through the bush and sheltering under trees during storms.

There were no tuckshops in those days either.

The nearest shop was in Sims Rd and the children walked there and back during the lunch hour.

Cricket, football and rounders were the popular sports of the day while the favourite lunch-time game was Bobbies and Bushies.

The bobbies (police) chased and tried to catch the bushies (bushrangers).

The bushies often hid in Mansfield's cane fields at the back of the school. Sometimes they hid so well they were late back to school where Mr Ingram was waiting with a 2 inch wide strap.

In those days children got the 'cuts' for being lazy or untidy or for talking or eating in class.

Aren't you glad things have changed?

The children learnt English, arithmetic, geography, civics, history, bible studies, temperance, drawing, drill and physical exercises.

Mr Ingram taught the children to sing using only a tuning fork as a musical guide.

Mrs Ingram came to school on Fridays to teach sewing.

The headmaster didn't have the comforts of modern-day schools and if he wanted a cup of tea in the lunch hour he would boil up his billy in the school grounds.

The two fig trees at the front gate were planted on Arbour Day, June 15 1917, by students Grace Avenell and Andrew Nicholsen. Grace Avenell became Mrs Grace Carman and was present at the school's 75th Anniversary celebrations.

The Arts Council wasn't around in 1917, but visiting troupes of performers called at the school to entertain the children.

The students paid 3 pence (2 cents) to see magic shows and concerts and even performing camels.

The Headmaster complained to the Under Secretary of Department of Public Instruction that "the dimensions of the school are 22ft by l8ft and furniture consists of nine desks, a table, a press, a library cupboard which leaves a very limited area of about 2ft 6m wide for the teacher between the front desk and the board.

The desks are so close as to prevent the teacher from passing in amongst the classes to supervise work.

In 1920 an extra classroom and verandah was added, and four years later the area under the school was concreted.

That second classroom is now part of A Block.

Topics:  100 years bundaberg fete history primary school school thabeban state school

