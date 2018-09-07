The opportunity a decade in the making

FAMILIAR SIGHT: Wallaroos coach Peter Waters waits for his players to enter the field before last year's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final and (inset) the nerves settle in on the bench.

FAMILIAR SIGHT: Wallaroos coach Peter Waters waits for his players to enter the field before last year's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final and (inset) the nerves settle in on the bench. Matthew McInerney

THE COACH: Peter Waters' aim has always been to win the 2018 Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade premiership.

The Wallaroos coach is into his third, and possibly last, year into his role at the club, and all he has worked towards will culminate in this game.

A premiership will be just reward for a man who was ridiculed when he first took on the role after the 2015 season.

Waters pledged to focus only on the Maryborough club's juniors, saying clubs did not have to spend thousands on players to win a premiership.

Rival club members, including players, coaches and officials, laughed at the former premiership-winning halfback, but Waters stood strong.

When Wallaroos reached last year's grand final - and within 200 seconds of winning a "surprise, but not totally unexpected” premiership - he earned the right to fire back at the doubters, but he didn't.

The humble coach looked at the opportunity as one lost, but one that possibly came just 12 months too soon.

His plan was always to turn this team of men who grew up in the Heritage City into a team that could bring a BRL premiership to Eskdale Park.

"Everyone has been focused on this year. Everyone has known for some time that this was our target,” he said.

"Everyone's in good spirits.

"It's looking very good, except for that one injury (Ben Waters' season-ending knee injury) but we should have that one pretty well covered.”

Waters said he first told Wallaroos hierarchy eight years ago he could develop a BRL premiership-winning team using just the club's juniors.

"We looked at the young guys coming through the club - this is my 17th or 18th year here - and so I've seen them come through, and when they got to 18 or 19 they weren't being picked for A-grade,” Waters said. "I stuck my nose in.

"Guys like Luke Waters and Ben Turner, they were lucky to get six games in A-grade.”

Those players have become the keys as Wallaroos eye a breakthrough premiership.

For Waters, who will lead the blue-and-white army to Salter Oval for a second straight grand final, his crowning achievement is found on the team sheet.

All but one player, former Maryborough Brothers player Jourdan Wheeler, played their junior footy for Wallaroos.

"But Jourdan's dad played for Wallaroos so we claim him anyway,” Waters said.

"I said we could mould our players into a team that could win the premiership within three years and I'd be bitterly disappointed if we don't win.”

Waters' plan will be to limit how much time a man rated among the BRL's best for the past decade, Waves Tigers halfback Clinton Horne, has the ball in his hands.

"The more pressure we can put on Clinton and reduce the amount of time he has the ball, the better we will be,” he said.

"The big forwards, we'll have to contain them, but they did tire against Isis last week.”

Waves and Isis Devils played 20 minutes of extra time in last week's preliminary final, and while some believe those extra minutes disadvantaged the Tigers, Waters said he didn't think it made a difference.

"If anything, their big forwards would've been better off for the run,” he said.

"They had the ball for the majority of extra time so I don't think it's an advantage or disadvantage. There were no new injuries out of that game.”