Bundaberg's opportunities following Queensland's Olympic bid

Rebecca Greiner said the publicity from an Olympic Games in Queensland could help support the athletes of the future

WITH the State Cabinet signing off on its plan to launch an official bid, the Olympic Games are one step closer to coming to Queensland.

It rests now on the Federal Government giving its seal of approval.

Mayor Jack Dempsey met with former Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk almost a fortnight ago to discuss the plausibility of Bundaberg hosting a couple of the events if Queensland won the bid.

"If successful, we talked about the Bundaberg region potentially being a venue for events such as rowing or sailing," Cr Dempsey said yesterday.

He said they also discussed using Bundaberg as a training location for the athletes in the build up to the Games.

"What we're able to do as Bundaberg Regional Council is line up some of the infrastructure that we need," he said.

"These teams start climatising and getting used to the region over a number of years."

And while Olympic-grade facilities come with a hefty price tag, Cr Dempsey said the funding for any potential facilities would come through the federal and involved state governments, as well as the Olympic Movement itself and would not come from ratepayers' pockets.

Bundy local Rebecca Greiner sits on the Australian Women's Hockey Team and said the publicity from the Olympic Games would help secure attention and funding to all kinds of sports for the next generation of athletes.

"The amount of kids who come up just to see people play … I think being able to actually see the game live and have that interaction with your idols - that's always a massive part in inspiring younger kids," Greiner said.

While her focus was naturally on hockey, an Olympic Games would provide exposure to all kinds of sport.

"The more popular the game gets … the more funding you can get, the more you can advertise it to the community and having tournaments like that really encourages players to come out and give hockey a try," Greiner said.

"I guess having something like an Olympic Games where it's a big event - families go out to watch and things like that - having that exposure for hockey would just be incredible."