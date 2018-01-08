The one thing you need to do before leaving town

THERE IS a little advice for those travelling to Brisbane in coming days - you might want to plan where you fill up the tank.

Fuel prices in the city are set to skyrocket above $1.50 per litre, almost 13 cents dearer than Bundaberg's current fuel price average of $1.38 per litre.

Brisbane motorists have been warned to fill their cars now as evidence emerged fuel companies dropped their prices up to four times slower than usual during the Christmas holidays when motorists swarmed the roads.

And while Brisbane-based fuel companies are expected to start hiking the price soon, Bundaberg drivers can breathe a sigh of relief that the changes won't affect our region, RACQ's Lucinda Ross said.

"While there was a slight rise in the price of petrol in Bundaberg late last year, there's no indication we'll see any further rise in the near future,” she said.

She said last year's hike was due to an increase in the global price of oil and this year prices across Wide bar were on par.

"Bundaberg's petrol price is sitting in between the nearby locations of Maryborough and Hervey Bay, where the average is $1.36 and $1.41 per litre respectively,” Ms Ross said.

"We can't compare Bundaberg with Brisbane because Brisbane, and the rest of the south-east region, is part of a petrol price cycle where prices go through different price phases over a five to six-week period.

"We don't expect to see any substantial change to the price in Bundaberg in the near future.”

Last year, Bundaberg tied with Maryborough as the Queensland town with the cheapest petrol.

The average cost in August was just $1.22 per litre.

The most expensive month in 2017 was December, with an average ULP price of $1.37 per litre.

The all-time record high was recorded in July 2008, which saw a monthly average of $1.57 per litre.

Ms Ross said it was best to shop around.

"Our advice to drivers is to only fill up at the service station charging the lowest price in the area,” she said.

"Use our website or fuel price comparison apps to research where the best deal is.

"By only supporting the servos charging the lowest price we reward those doing the right thing.”