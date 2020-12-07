Menu
Shoppers are being urged to avoid peak shopping times.
The one thing shoppers are urged not to do this Christmas

Crystal Jones
7th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
BUNDABERG shoppers are being reminded the silly season is in full swing.

It comes as the RACQ warns Queenslanders against flocking to car parks this Christmas, after recording nearly 9600 claims for carpark crashes in the past year.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the final months of the year were the worst for crashes.

"We really see the silly season set in over late November and December, with more than 1800 claims for carpark crashes last year," she said.

"Whether it's shopping for Christmas presents or school holiday activities, tempers flare during this time.

"It's really important Queenslanders take a few breaths before tackling the busy shopping centre carparks during this stressful time."

Ms Ross said drivers could protect themselves by following a few simple rules.

"Try and shop at off-peak times, early in the morning or late at night, to reduce your chance of a bingle," she said.

"If you can, park further away from entrances, trolley bays and busy parts of the carpark.

Ms Ross said having to walk for an extra minute or two was worth it if it meant avoiding a scrape.

"If you do get caught in a crash, remember to exchange all your details and go straight to your insurer for help," she said.

