The simple habit to stop the spread of the coronavirus

SECRECY, panic and sloppy infection control will be the enemies as the world tries to contain a deadly new coronavirus for which there is no cure and no vaccine.

China this week locked down eight cities in the province of Hubei - home to 18 million people and the epicentre of the infection - as it tried to stop the virus which has already spread to four other countries.

The World Health Organisation is on alert and Australia's Health Department has activated its national incident room to monitor and control the virus if it reaches our shores.

In Australia millions of face masks have been stockpiled, suspected cases are being tested and travellers from China are being checked at the airport but there have been no confirmed cases here.

However, Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said it was "quite likely" the virus would reach Australia because there was so much traffic between Australia and China.

Experts said the first step in containing the virus in Australia was a simple question - have you travelled overseas recently or been in contact with someone who did?

It should be compulsory for every hospital to put this question on admission forms and GPs too should ask it of their patients because it is the best way of identifying who is at risk, ANU epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist Professor Peter Collignon said.

"They ask you to provide your Medicare card but how hard is it to ask a question about travel? I've been trying to get it made compulsory for years," Prof Collignon said.

It is one of the key lessons we should have learned from the failure to stop the spread of two other deadly coronaviruses SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012.

Another is that hospitals, GPs and other health facilities must isolate sick travellers and not allow them to sit in the waiting room for hours infecting others, Head of the Biosecurity Research Program at the Kirby Institute at University NSW Prof Raina McIntyre said.

Anyone carrying the virus should be kept in a negative pressure room, which sucks the air out via a ventilator, Sydney University infectious diseases expert Adam Kamradt-Scott added, who warned there was only a limited supply of such rooms.

And caution needs to be applied when health workers use nebulisers to help infected people breathe because these can quickly spread the virus to others within a one to two metre radius, he said.

In 2002 during the SARS outbreak exemplary infection control in Vancouver, Canada stopped the spread of the virus in that city but poor infection control in hospitals in Toronto, on the other side of the country, saw nurses and doctors catch the disease and die.

Already at least 14 healthcare workers in China have been infected by the new coronavirus.

The other failure in the 2002 SARS outbreak was secrecy.

China was not open with international health authorities about the scale of the problem or the death toll, initial signs are it is being more prudent this time.

The Australian Medical Association wants Australia to set up a Centre for Disease Control to manage outbreaks like this and says we are one of the few developed countries without one.

It is now 26 days since the first case of the potentially fatal 2019 coronavirus was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and it has already spread to four other countries - Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

The spread of the virus has been fuelled in part by mass travel associated with the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses causing illnesses from the common cold to severe illnesses, typically they infect animals but a few affect humans like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

This latest coronavirus is new to humans so we have no immunity to it.

The first patient to die from the virus was a 61-year-old man who shopped at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, which sells live animals and exotic meats including poultry, snakes, bats, young wolves and civet cats (previously linked to SARS).

Researchers who studied the virus reported in the Journal Medical Virology this week it may have been transmitted to humans via a snake and the virus appeared to be a mix of a bat coronavirus and snake coronaviruses.

Chinese authorities have now confirmed the disease is spreading from human to human via droplets from sneezes and coughing and via surface contact with objects touched by those infected.

Prof Collignon said the way epidemiologists calculate whether a new virus was likely to go "boom" and spread quickly was its R0 factor or its reproductive ratio.

This factor represents the average number of people one person with the disease can infect.

For example one person with measles can infect eight others but if a virus has an R factor of less than one it will die out.

In 2002 one "super spreader" of the SARS virus, a Chinese doctor who stayed in a hotel in Hong Kong, gave the virus to 16 others in a single night and 14 of them travelled overseas the next day.

"On the evidence so far this virus is less transmissible than SARS," Prof Collignon said.

The other factor that makes the disease worrying is its capacity to kill.

Some coronaviruses can have severe death tolls.

The MER virus has a fatality rate of 26 per cent, SARS had a fatality rate of 12 per cent.

To date the 2019 coronavirus is estimated to have a fatality rate of around two to three per cent and growing, is similar to the 1918 flu pandemic and compares to the fatality rate from the regular flu of less than one per cent.

However, Chief Medical officer Brendan Murphy said the death rate may really be much lower as many people with the virus may have a mild form and never present to health authorities so they would not be counted.

The disease is hard to detect because symptoms could be as mild as a common cold but in severe cases it can cause severe pneumonia, fever, shortness of breath and death.

China has sequenced the genome of the virus and shared it with the World Health Organisation.

German and Hong Kong scientists have already developed tests for it.

Most of the people killed by the virus so far have been elderly or already had health problems which have made them more vulnerable to the illness.

People who develop severe pneumonia from the virus could go into septic shock (life threatening low blood pressure), respiratory failure or cardiac failure that could kill them.

There is currently no medicine to treat any coronavirus so doctors can only provide supportive care to those with severe symptoms.

They can give medicine to raise a person's blood pressure, antibiotics to control secondary infections, provide machines to help support a person's breathing and kidney function while their own body fights the virus.

Australia has a stockpile of antiviral medicines like Tamiflu but Mr Kamradt-Scott said it could only reduce the duration of the virus by 24 hours.

In the US doctors believe a trial antiviral called remdesivir was found to be effective against Nipah virus (another bat virus) in monkeys and may be of use.

With a scientific solution and a vaccine months away the best way to control the virus is through good public health measures.

Experts have praised China for this week locking down the province where the virus originated and for sharing information on the mounting number of cases and the genome of the virus.

The World Health Organisation stopped short of declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

If it had done so it would mean countries would have to report cases of the virus to the WHO which would be able to mandate surveillance and monitoring of the spread of the virus.

It could then send in teams of health experts to help control the virus if needed.

"One possibility is the Chinese Government wanted to avoid that," Mr Kamradt-Scott said, adding China quarantined Wuhan to prevent a situation where the World Health Organisation started telling them what to do.

Declaring the disease a public health emergency could also trigger travel and trade embargoes on affected countries as happened with the ebola epidemic.

These could hinder the containment of the virus as well as wreck the economy of affected countries.

Australia has made coronavirus a notifiable disease, which means doctors must report any cases to health authorities so they can contain the spread.

State and federal health authorities have made it clear they are prepared to use powers to quarantine people with the illness as happened during the swine flu epidemic.

The NSW government has set up an isolation ward at Sydney's Westmead Hospital.

Australian Medical Association president Dr Tony Bartone said anyone who suspected they were carrying the disease should contact their doctor and isolate themselves in their home and cover their nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing.

The elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions should steer clear of airports and other areas where lots of people gather, use face masks and wash their hands with hand sanitiser regularly.