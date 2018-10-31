The one man behind most of Bundy's iconic buildings

THE man known as "the Builder of Bundaberg” died on September 13, 1947, at the age of 94.

The patriarch of five generations, Niels Carl Steffensen came to Queensland from Denmark in 1873 and was involved in the building trade in Maryborough, Brisbane and Ipswich.

In Bundaberg he and a partner, Hansen, built the Queensland National Bank premises, the Bundaberg Post Office, Queen's Theatre, the police station and watch-house, the East Bundaberg water tower, and the piers and wings of the Kennedy and Burnett traffic bridges.

After a disastrous 1902 fire at Childers, Mr Steffensen was engaged there for many months erecting new brick buildings.

Returning to Bundaberg, he erected most of the business houses in Bourbong St.