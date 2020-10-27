The numbers that prove Meteorettes are something special

WHAT the Meteorettes managed to do on the road at the weekend cannot be overstated.

To even the basketball layman, the numbers paint a compelling picture.

Those are 22 and 28 - the margins of victory over rivals Bundaberg and Gladstone.

Also 623 and 186 - kilometres covered in a bus, just to be there.

It amounted to two wins, from 120 gruelling minutes played, all inside 24 hours.

With just seven players to choose from.

In this era of competition, what Scott McKenzie's team achieved at the weekend should not have been possible.

While their rivals welcomed some temporary imports from the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane to bolster their ranks, the Meteorettes were forced to make do with a skeleton crew.

Their young guns travelled in the opposition direction, to Townsville, for U18 representative duties.

It left the senior Meteorettes with just two on the bench for their toughest road trip on the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup calendar.

And yet somehow, the Meteorettes got through unscathed. Not only that, but they dominated once again.

They defied the odds and expectation to again prove Mackay deserves to be considered one of the best female basketball programs in Queensland.

Jordan Peterson overcame an ankle injury to play a key role in the Meteorettes’ win over Gladstone on Sunday. Photo: Callum Dick

"I was extremely nervous. I thought it was going to be a tough weekend for us," McKenzie admitted.

"We knew Bundaberg had brought in a player and Gladstone another couple. We only had seven."

Then Jordan Peterson went over on her ankle on Saturday night and the Meteorettes faced the very real prospect of rotating just one off the bench on Sunday.

"I asked on Sunday 'are you any good?' and she said 'I've strapped it up tight - I'm ready to go'," McKenzie recalled.

"When we were in a bit of a run on Sunday, she came in and made a difference for us.

"I was really proud of her effort this weekend."

Petersen's selfless act was one of a long line of gutsy performances from the seven-strong squad which flew the flag for Mackay at the weekend.

Not only will the winning road double be a big boost to the team's confidence, it should also strike fear in their rivals.

With the deck stacked against them, the Meteorettes proved too good.

It has the group well poised to continue toward its "ultimate goal", which is an inaugural CQ Cup crown and confirmation as the best.

"That's obviously the ultimate goal and we've put ourselves in a position now to do that," McKenzie said.

"Realistically if we come out next week and win at home, we'll sew up top spot. That gives us a home semi - win that, and it's a home grand final. That's always been the goal."

The Meteors and Meteorettes will enjoy a well-deserved bye this weekend, before returning to The Crater on November 7.

