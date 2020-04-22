The number of people in quarantine in the Wide Bay revealed

THE State Government has released coronavirus data that depicts the number of cases in Bundaberg, how they have been contracted and how many people are in quarantine in the Wide Bay.

The new website was announced by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in a bid to give communities more oversight of local cases.

Of Bundaberg’s 13 cases, the data shows 12 were acquired overseas and one case was acquired locally, however the source of contact was known.

In the Wide Bay 1226 people have been issued a notice to self-quarantine. Of those notices 103 are active self-quarantine notices.

Today, Queensland Health announced there were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland.

The last confirmed case in Bundaberg was on April 14 when one case was confirmed. Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has congratulated the Wide Bay for more than a week without a confirmed case but has urged the public to continue social distancing to stop community spread.